Vidac Pharma reports in vitro results showing VDA-1275 compatible with classical chemotherapy

Novel cancer cell metabolism regulator to progress into IND enabling studies

London (UK), Rehovot (Israel), 29 November 2023, 7:00 am CET – Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (Hamburg and Stuttgart: T9G; ISIN:GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ), a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced results from an in vitro study of VDA-1275 in combination with chemotherapeutic agents to treat solid tumors, using a human cell culture that mimics most aspects of human tumors. In the study, VDA-1275, a potent small molecule that reverses the cancer cell hyper glycolytic metabolism (Warburg effect), showed both antiproliferative properties and an increase in cell death in multiple tumor types.

“These new in vitro data suggests that VDA-1275 is highly potent against a broad range of tumor types, both as a stand-alone but also in combination with classical chemotherapeutic agents” said Dr. Yuval Sagiv, Chief Technology Officer of Vidac. “VDA-1275 belongs to a new chemical family, which was discovered through AI analysis. Because it targets a key metabolic feature unique to cancer cells, it has the capacity to hinder disease development across multiple forms of cancer.”

The study, which used a human 3D Bio-Mimesys cell culture, found that VDA-1275 was significantly effective in suppressing the cancer cells in the nanomolar range, as a monotherapy as well as in combination with chemotherapeutics in this model. This was also the degree of efficacy found previously in pre-clinical animal studies. Further results will be the subject of a peer-reviewed scientific communication and published in the near future. With its completely different mode of action (MOA) and its potential low side effects, VDA-1275 could become part of treatment combinations in many cancer pathologies.

“One of the most important obstacles for efficient cancer therapy is the highly acidic micro-environment created by cancer cells through the Warburg effect, and suppression of the cellular programmed death (apoptosis),” said Dr Max Herzberg, Vidac Pharma CEO and Board Chairperson. “By reversing and normalizing tumor metabolism, our drug candidate VDA-1275 is also designed to make cancer cells more sensitive to chemotherapy and/or immunological therapy. These first line preclinical results encourage us to continue studying VDA-1275’s potential in combination with a multiplicity of chemotherapeutic agents.”

About Vidac Pharma

Vidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. Vidac develops first-in-class anti-cancer drugs by modifying the hyper glycolytic tumor microenvironment, targeting the overexpression and wrong anchoring of the Hexokinase 2 metabolic checkpoint (HK2) in cancer cells, to renormalize tumor microenvironment and selectively provoke their programmed death without affecting surrounding normal tissue. VDA-1102, a first drug candidate of Vidac Pharma was proven effective against advanced Actinic Keratosis (AK) and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in Phase 2 in humans, and particularly under a Phase 2B under FDA IND for advanced AK.

Important information

The above information does not constitute a public offer to sell or a solicitation to submit an offer to buy or subscribe to shares of Vidac Pharma Holding PLC, but is for informational purposes only. The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

