GXO enters new partnership with Shepherd Neame, Britain’s oldest brewer

London, UK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has entered into a new partnership with Shepherd Neame, an independent family brewer and pub company, to operate a dedicated warehousing and transport service for the distribution of beer, wines, spirits and minerals.



GXO will be operating Shepherd Neame’s facility at Faversham and a dedicated fleet solution for the Kent based Brewer starting in March 2024. The new partnership builds on a ten year relationship that has seen GXO successfully providing services to Shepherd Neame on it’s secondary drinks network.

“We are delighted to offer a dedicated service for Shepherd Neame,” said Gavin Williams, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, GXO. “We are committed to delivering great customer service and an efficient distribution network capitalising on the significant investment at their Favershem site. This is a great step in our successful long-term partnership.”

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said, “We are pleased to be investing in this new partnership with GXO to improve service levels for our customers, and look forward to a successful working partnership.”

GXO operates one of the most extensive and complex warehousing and transport delivery networks for many of the UK’s leading beverage brands including Heineken, Greene King, and Majestic Wine.

