Global Xanthan Gum Market Size To worth USD 0.96 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.2%

New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Xanthan Gum Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.58 Billion in 2022 to USD 0.96 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 5.2% during the projected period.





Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide made from sugar fermentation with the bacteria xanthomonas campestris, which gives the product its name. It is commonly used as a stabilizer and thickening agent in ice cream, toothpaste, and gluten-free products. The FDA and ESFA have approved the use of xantham gum in foods and beverages because it has no known adverse effects on humans. Other uses for xanthan gum include thickening drilling fluid in the oil industry, preparing water gels in cosmetics, and the production of diabetes medications. It is a gluten substitute that is natural, safe, and effective. Xanthan gum is free of gluten and vegan. As a result, global demand for xanthan gum is rapidly increasing. The widespread use of xanthan gum is due to its unique physicochemical properties. Due to the high cost of producing gum from synthetic media, several manufacturers are attempting to produce it from agricultural and food industry wastes. The fermentation of carbohydrates such as maize, wheat, soy, and dairy products produces xanthan gum. Due to weather conditions, crop yields, and other factors that influence their availability and quality, obtaining these raw materials can be difficult.

Global Xanthan Gum Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Fat Replacer, Coating Material, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The dry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global xanthan gum market during the forecast period.

The global xanthan gum market is divided into two types: dry and liquid. Among these, the dry segment is projected to dominate the global xanthan gum market throughout the forecast period. The dry segment has grown in popularity in the food and beverage industry due to its ease of storage and handling.

The thickener segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global xanthan gum market during the forecast period.

The global xanthan gum market is segmented by function into thickener, stabilizer, fat replacer, coating material, and others. The thickener segment is projected to account for the majority of the global xanthan gum market throughout the forecast period. It is mainly employed as a thickener, but due to its viscosity and suspension properties, it can also be used in petroleum, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and personal care products.

The food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global xanthan gum market during the forecast period.

The global xanthan gum market is segmented by application into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. Among these, the food and beverages segment is projected to account for the majority of the global xanthan gum market throughout the forecast period. In the food and beverage industries, xanthan gum is commonly used as a thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier.

North America holds the largest share of the global xanthan gum market in 2022.

The United States has the largest market share due to the presence of numerous xanthan gum producers and the rising demand for processed foods. Furthermore, the North American oil and gas industry will likely contribute to the growth of the xanthan gum market. In the oil and gas industry, xanthan gum is frequently used as a drilling fluid additive.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest rate in the global xanthan gum market. Growth is being driven by the increasing competition among cosmetic industry players, as well as the high demand for quality skin conditioning agents.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Xanthan Gum Market include Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fufeng Group Company Limited, DuPont, Solvay S.A., MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, CP Kelco, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd., Deosen, Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, Jianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., FMC BioPolymer and Others.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, CP Kelco disclosed a significant increase in bio-gum production capacity, with a focus on the xanthan gum market in particular. In order to meet the rising demand for this versatile hydrocolloid, the company is expanding its facilities in both the United States and China.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Xanthan Gum Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Xanthan Gum Market, By Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Xanthan Gum Market, By Function

Thickener

Stabilizer

Fat Replacer

Coating Material

Others

Global Xanthan Gum Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Global Xanthan Gum Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



