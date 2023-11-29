RetinAI Joins Forces with Stephen J. Ryan Initiative for Macular Research (RIMR) AMD Consortium to Forge a Global Retinal Imaging initiative Targeting Research in AMD

BERN, Switzerland and BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinAI Medical AG (“RetinAI”), a leader in clinical and imaging data management software and advanced analytics using artificial intelligence (AI), announces that they are now joining the Ryan Initiative for Macular Research (RIMR) Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Imaging Consortium, a non-profit group of physicians, researchers and industry partners working together to define optimal biomarkers and endpoints in AMD.



RIMR members from around the world will now be able to connect through RetinAI’s cloud-based platform, RetinAI Discovery®, to facilitate a frictionless collaboration and derive insights on global AMD datasets, helping to advance research in this disease that is a leading cause of blindness in older individuals.

AMD is a significant global health concern, affecting about 170 million individuals and ranking as the third leading cause of vision loss worldwide. The United States alone sees a prevalence of AMD similar to that of all invasive cancers combined, contributing to substantial healthcare costs. The disease burden varies by region, as illustrated by studies showing differences in AMD prevalence between Western countries and China, and among ethnic groups globally.

As a member of the RIMR consortium, RetinAI will leverage its innovative digital health technologies as a technology backbone to support RIMR’s international network of leading experts in AMD to aggregate and analyze, at-scale, research and real-world clinical and imaging data. The result will be the generation of a highly diverse database and analysis using AI to help address leading research questions of AMD, such as differences among ethnic groups.

“By being a member of RIMR, we are setting the foundation to connect leading AMD experts from around the world to help advance their important biomarker-led research,” states Dr. Carlos Ciller, CEO of RetinAI. “We are thrilled to be a part of the consortium and help to facilitate cutting-edge research with a shared goal of improving patient care,” he added.

“We’re excited about working with RetinAI as a member of the consortium,” said Dr. SriniVas Sadda, Executive Committee Chair for RIMR, Director of the AI Laboratory at Doheny Eye Institute, and Professor David Geffen, School of Medicine at UCLA. “RetinAI’s focus on digital health technologies and connectivity in Ophthalmology will enable us to build a highly diverse database in AMD, providing the enriched insights to advance our understanding of AMD to drive our goal for finding a cure in AMD.”

About RetinAI Medical AG and Ikerian AG

Established in 2017, Ikerian AG (formerly RetinAI Medical AG) and its subsidiary, RetinAI U.S. Inc., develop software solutions to accelerate clinical, research and pharmaceutical workflows globally using advanced machine learning and computer vision. RetinAI builds tools to collect, organize and analyze health data from the eyes, enabling healthcare professionals to make the right decisions sooner in healthcare. RetinAI's international team leverages its clinical, technical, and scientific expertise to foster the transition from reactive to preventive medicine for severe eye diseases.

About RetinAI Discovery®

RetinAI Discovery® ("Discovery") is a software platform to enable the right decisions sooner based on evidence, AI-derived insights, automation & data. Discovery is a modular and certified (FDA - 510(K) / CE - MDR) medical image & data platform that digests data, works via the web browser in the cloud, enables precision analysis with proprietary AI models and transfer of medical data linked to the patient, connecting devices, data sources & decisions in a seamless and secure manner. Discovery is the workbench for healthcare professionals throughout the entire journey of the disease, facilitating decisions for better patient care.

About the AMD Imaging Consortium

Joining forces with academic centers and industry partners, Ryan Initiative for Macular Research (RIMR) AMD Imaging Consortium has been launched. This non-profit consortium will work to define optimal biomarkers and endpoints to facilitate the design of the studies to identify treatments for Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) before it causes permanent damage.

The RIMR AMD Imaging Consortium is creating a cloud-based, GDPR-compliant, anonymized database that aggregates data on a large scale from various sources, such as clinical trials, epidemiological studies, registries, and institutions worldwide. Advanced AI technology will allow analysis across this highly diverse database. This will help answer complex research questions, such as understanding differences in AMD among various ethnic groups.

