Deutsche Digital Assets Wins Pension Fund as Anchor Investor for DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP (SLCT)

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Digital Assets GmbH has gained a renowned institutional anchor investor for the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP (ISIN: DE000A3G3ZD0 | WKN: A3G3ZD), which was launched in June 2023. DDA prevailed against the competition in a selection process and was commissioned to design a crypto ETP that meets high quality standards and strict requirements of an institutional investor.

After several months of preparation, this investment product can now be administered by a leading capital management company acting on behalf of numerous institutional investors. This makes it accessible for purchase by various pension funds and other institutional investors.

Since its Xetra listing in June 2023, the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP has generated notable investor interest, accumulating over €13 million in investments from various Family Offices and High Net Worth Individuals (as of November 28, 2023).

“We would like to thank our investors for placing their trust in Deutsche Digital Assets, and we eagerly anticipate a collaborative partnership,” states Dr. Jens Bernhardt, Managing Director of Deutsche Digital Assets GmbH. “This investment once again signals that crypto investments are increasingly becoming the focus of renowned institutional investors. Both the potential returns and the sustained optimization of the Sharpe ratio make it more than necessary to add crypto investments to an institutional asset allocation.”

“We are witnessing increasingly bullish signals for the year 2024 and are proud to be the only provider to offer a product that meets the highest institutional standards. With the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP, we are not only providing retail investors but also institutional investors the opportunity to invest in this exciting and rapidly growing asset class,” says Maximilian Lautenschläger, Managing Director of Deutsche Digital Assets GmbH.

The DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP is an exchange-traded product that reflects the price of (up to) the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, providing risk diversification required for institutional investors. The ETP is 100% physically collateralized by a basket of cryptocurrencies and is traded on Xetra. Each bond gives the holder a claim to a predefined amount of the underlying asset.

Other essential details of the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP are the physical collateralization through the basket components (which are stored in “cold storage”), the listing and trading on Xetra, the exposure to the (up to) 10 largest cryptocurrencies as well as the tax exemption for German tax citizens on capital gains after a minimum holding period of twelve months. Further product information can be found on the Deutsche Digital Assets website.

The new listing complements DDA’s offering of crypto exchange traded products including DDA Physical Bitcoin ETP (XBTI, ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1) and DDA Physical Ethereum ETP (IETH, ISIN: DE000A3GTML1) on multiple European exchanges.

Product name DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP Ticker Xetra / Bloomberg SLCT / SLCT GY ISIN / WKN DE000A3G3ZD0 / A3G3ZD TER 1.69% Base Currency USD Trading Currency EUR Underlying MarketVector™ Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”) Product Structure Physically replicating Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly Index Provider MarketVector Domicile Liechtenstein Issuer DDA ETP AG Security Trustee Griffin Trust AG Custodian(s) Aplo SAS Authorized Participant(s) Flow Traders B.V.

Jane Street Financial Ltd.

DRW Europe B.V.

Bluefin Europe LLP Inception Date

22 May 2023 Listing Date 27 June2023

Established in 2017, Deutsche Digital Assets GmbH (DDA) is a German crypto and digital asset manager that serves as a trusted gateway for investors seeking exposure to crypto assets. DDA, through various subsidiaries, offers a menu of crypto investment products and solutions, ranging from passive to actively managed, as well as financial product white-labeling services for asset managers. By leveraging traditional financial products, DDA provides investors with familiar access to a range of crypto asset ETPs and quantitative strategies, making crypto and digital asset acquisition as easy as buying a stock. For more information, please visit https://deutschedigitalassets.com/ .

Press Contact:

Syuzanna Avanesyan

press@deutschedigitalassets.com

Important Notices:

This article represents solely a non-binding preliminary information which serves exclusively advertising purposes. It is not a prospectus in the sense of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129(Prospectus Regulation) and the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz – WpPG). It does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Risk Considerations:

The price of an investment in a DDA ETP may go up or down and the investor may not get back the amount invested. The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable. Past performance is hence no guarantee of future performance. You agree to do your own research and due diligence before making any investment decision with respect to securities or investment opportunities discussed herein. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. These are not extensive risk considerations. Prospective investors should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.