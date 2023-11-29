On Statement of Luxembourg investment fund “Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L”on the loss of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gāze”

AS "Latvijas Gāze" (hereinafter – the Company) received a statement by Luxembourg investment fund “Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L” of the loss of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gāze” due to the completion of a share purchase and sale transaction about the sales of 28.97 % of Company’s shares (hereinafter – the Statement).

According to the Statement, Luxembourg investment fund “Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L” does not own any shares in the Company anymore.

Attached:

Statement of Luxembourg investment fund “Marguerite Gas II S.À.R.L”on the loss of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gāze”

On behalf of the Board

of AS “Latvijas Gāze”,

Aigars Kalvītis

Riga, November 29, 2023





