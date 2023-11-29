Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Research Report 2023: BASF and Dow Chemical Lead Flame Retardants Market Integration

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardants For Aerospace Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Antimony Oxide, Aluminum Trihydrate, Organophosphates, Boron Compounds), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flame retardants for aerospace plastics market size is expected to reach USD 50.18 million by 2030, as per a new report by the publisher. Furthermore, the market is expected to advance at a revenue-based CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is attributable to the rising consumption of plastics and is predicted to continue to be driven by the demand for lighter airframes and fuel savings.







The flame retardant market for aerospace plastics is poised to witness several growth avenues due to the increasing demand for commercial aircraft globally. Plastic is used to construct decks, cabins, airframes, rotor blades, wings, cushion foams, and other internal parts. High-performance engineered products like polyimides, glass-reinforced plastics (GRP), polycarbonates, and even epoxies are quickly overtaking traditional materials such as metal and wood, due to their light weight, flexibility, low maintenance, adaptability, and high resistance to chemicals and pressure.



These additives have been incorporated into a range of plastics, making them resistant to high temperatures and ideal for use in aircraft applications that require high-temperature resistance on outer surfaces. The new Airbus A380's wing boxes frequently use plastic fiber composite materials, which helps to reduce the weight of the entire aircraft by 1.5 tons. Other contemporary aircraft designed by Boeing have up to 50% plastic composites in their parts to lighten their weight and lower their emissions.



Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing number of fire safety standards and regulations developed around the world will fuel market growth in the coming years. However, increasing health and safety concerns, rising prices of flame retardant products, and intensifying concerns about hazardous substances in this area are limiting market growth.



Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market Report Highlights

The carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing application segment with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. Due to its excellent impact resistance, the material is frequently used in defense jets as armor shields to prevent unintentional damage to engine pylons

Asia Pacific is projected to advance with the fastest CAGR of 8.8% through 2030, because the regional aviation industry is growing strongly, and consumer disposable income is rising in developing nations such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand

Polycarbonates are also expected to witness significant growth because of their increased use in the aerospace industry, which is attributed to their optical clarity, high transparency, durability, and extraordinary toleration of stress in aircraft components

Major chemical and flame-retardant producers like BASF and the Dow Chemical Company exhibit a high level of integration within the global sector

Ascend Performance Materials, in January 2021, acquired a major French manufacturer of flame-resistant manufactured polymers. The company gained a full portfolio of UL yellow card-certified flame-retardant engineered plastics as a result of this transaction

