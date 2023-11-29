v

Press Release no. 06/2023

cBrain joins the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index





Copenhagen, November 29, 2023





The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index consists of the 50 to 80 largest and most traded stocks, representing the majority of sectors.

Nasdaq has informed cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) that as of 1. December 2023, cBrain will be included as a new company in the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark index.

The weight of the constituent stocks is based on the market value adjusted by the free float, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index.





Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973

