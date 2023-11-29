Global Restorative Dentistry Market Size To Worth USD 34.01 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.6%

New York, United States , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Restorative Dentistry Market Size is to Grow from USD 16.35 Billion in 2022 to USD 34.01 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Restorative dentistry is a vital branch of dental care focused on restoring the function, aesthetics, and health of teeth and oral structures. It encompasses various treatments to repair dental issues like cavities, fractures, and tooth decay. Techniques involve dental fillings, crowns, bridges, and dental implants to replace missing or damaged teeth. The aim is to enhance both oral function and appearance, while also promoting overall oral health. By employing advanced materials and techniques, restorative dentistry plays a crucial role in preserving natural teeth and improving patients' quality of life.

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics, and Restorative Equipment), By End-Use (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental labs, and Research & Teaching Institutes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032

In 2022, the restorative materials segment accounted for around 42.5% market share

On the basis of the product, the global restorative dentistry market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. Restorative materials have secured the highest market share in the field of restorative dentistry due to their pivotal role in addressing diverse dental issues. These materials, such as dental composites, ceramics, and amalgams, offer a wide range of options that balance durability, aesthetics, and functionality. Advancements in material science have led to the development of bio-compatible and aesthetically pleasing options, meeting patient demands. Additionally, the rising prevalence of dental disorders has fueled the demand for effective, long-lasting restorations. As these materials continue to evolve, providing improved performance and better aesthetics, they remain the cornerstone of restorative dentistry, driving their dominant market share.

The dental hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market with more than 53.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-use, the global restorative dentistry market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental labs, and research & teaching institutes. The dental hospitals & clinics segment has emerged as the largest market in the realm of restorative dentistry due to its essential role in providing comprehensive and specialized dental care. These establishments offer a wide array of restorative treatments and services, catering to various dental needs under one roof. Patients often seek treatment in these settings due to the presence of skilled professionals, advanced equipment, and a holistic approach to oral health. The convenience of receiving multiple treatments in a single location and the assurance of quality care have propelled the prominence of dental hospitals & clinics, positioning them as the primary choice for restorative dental services and contributing to their substantial market dominance.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 7.8% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific region is projected for significant growth in the restorative dentistry market during the forecast period due to rapidly expanding economies, increasing disposable income, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving higher demand for advanced dental procedures. The region's large population, coupled with rising awareness about oral health and aesthetics, creates a substantial market opportunity. Moreover, dental tourism is flourishing in countries offering cost-effective treatments.

Europe's dominance in the restorative dentistry market can be attributed to a combination of factors. The region boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced dental technologies, and a high level of awareness about oral health. Moreover, the presence of skilled dental professionals, robust reimbursement systems, and favorable government policies further bolster the market. Europe's aging population, with a greater propensity for dental issues, drives demand for restorative procedures.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global restorative dentistry market include 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Septodont Holding, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, COLTENE Holding AG, and GC Corporation.

Recent Market Developments

In June 2022, ZimVie Inc. introduced the T3 PRO Tapered Implant and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment in the United States after getting FDA clearance.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global restorative dentistry market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Restorative Dentistry Market, By Product

Restorative Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

Restorative Dentistry Market, By End-Use

Dental Hospitals &Clinics

Dental labs

Research & Teaching Institutes

Restorative Dentistry Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



