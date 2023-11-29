Transplantation Market projected to reach USD 30.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Transplantation Market , by Product Type (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs and Preservation Solutions), Application (Organ Transplantation and Tissue Transplantation), End-user (Hospitals, Transplantation Centers and Others) and Region.

Global Transplantation Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 15.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 30.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Component, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Application, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Medtronic Novartis AG Sample of Companies Covered AbbVie Inc. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Stryker Corporation

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3671



TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on the Transplantation Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global surge in the need for transplant organs can be attributed to an increase in the occurrence of acute diseases, leading to a higher incidence of organ failures. Conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure commonly result in end-stage renal disease, necessitating kidney transplants or dialysis as the sole treatment options to sustain a patient's life. The escalating demand for innovative tissue transplantation products and organ transplants to address organ failure is a key factor propelling the growth of the global transplantation market. A primary driver of market expansion is the growing demand for novel tissue transplantation products and organ transplants in the management of organ failure. Causes of organ failure encompass severe trauma, blood loss, poisoning, drug abuse, leukemia, sepsis, and other acute diseases. There is a global high demand for tissue and organ transplantation, particularly for vital organs like the kidney, heart, liver, and lungs. Factors such as unhealthy eating habits, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and substance abuse contribute to organ failure, leading to an anticipated increase in the demand for transplantation products.

Major Vendors in the Global Transplantation Market:

Medtronic

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

CSL Limited

Roche Holding AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3671

Rising occurrences of organ failure

Organ failure can be triggered by various factors, including severe trauma, sepsis, blood loss, poisoning, drug abuse, leukemia, and other acute illnesses. Acute illnesses are often linked to the deterioration of organ function, with conditions such as glomerular diseases, diabetes, and hypertensive nephrosclerosis potentially leading to kidney failure. Similarly, liver failure can result from cirrhosis, and heart failure may be associated with coronary heart disease. Lifestyle factors such as obesity, alcohol and drug abuse, and smoking can contribute to these conditions, ultimately culminating in organ failure. Consequently, there is a substantial global demand for tissue and organ transplantation, particularly for vital organs like bone marrow, heart, liver, kidney, and lungs. According to the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, approximately 112,000 candidates were registered on the U.S. national transplant waiting list as of March 2020. The increasing number of elderly individuals due to improved healthcare facilities has also played a role in the heightened demand for organ transplantation. Therefore, the rise in acute illnesses and the growing geriatric population are key factors driving the global increase in organ failures and the subsequent demand for organ transplantation procedures.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for transplants

Advances in medical technology

Growing public awareness

Opportunities:

Improving organ procurement

Increasing public education

Developed tissue banks

Artificial Organs and Immunosuppressive Drugs to Create New Opportunities

Increasing R&D and clinical trials

The transplantation market is witnessing a notable surge in research and development (R&D) activities and clinical trials, signifying a pivotal moment in advancing treatment modalities. The intensified focus on R&D is driving exploration into innovative approaches, including precision medicine, immunomodulation therapies, and bioengineering solutions, aimed at enhancing transplant outcomes. The increased investment in clinical trials is crucial for evaluating the safety and efficacy of these groundbreaking interventions. This heightened commitment to research not only fosters the development of more refined and targeted transplantation techniques but also accelerates the translation of scientific discoveries into practical, patient-centered solutions. As the transplantation landscape undergoes significant transformation through these R&D and clinical endeavors, the potential for discovering more effective and personalized treatments becomes increasingly promising, marking a substantial stride forward in the field.

The market for Transplantation is dominated by North America.

In 2022, the transplantation market was primarily led by North America, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the substantial presence of major biotechnology and medical device corporations in the region. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 118,020 individuals in the United States needed organ transplantation in 2017. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, kidney diseases, and cardiac disorders has resulted in a higher incidence of organ failure. Consequently, there is a growing demand for organ donors, prompting the establishment of numerous transplant centers in the region, thereby bolstering market growth.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region encompasses rapid increase in economies such as Japan, China, and India, characterized by a sizable population facing a heightened prevalence of chronic diseases. The anticipated rise in chronic illnesses culminating in organ failure is poised to propel the growth of the transplant market in this region. These countries exhibit technological advancements and provide a range of surgical procedures, fostering a thriving medical tourism sector. The cost-effectiveness of surgical procedures in the area attracts a substantial influx of patients seeking medical treatment. Consequently, the simultaneous increase in chronic diseases leading to organ failure and the surge in medical tourism has become a significant driving force behind the notable expansion of the transplantation market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Tissue Transplantation Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on application, the transplantation market is segmented into organ transplantation and tissue transplantation. In 2022, tissue transplantation emerges as the dominant segment in the market, boasting a substantial market size in 2022. This dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of procedures involving the replacement of skin, cornea, bones, heart valves, tendons, nerves, and veins, which are commonly performed worldwide. The increasing incidence of burn and accident cases is anticipated to drive the demand for tissue products. As highlighted in the European Road Safety Observatory report, Spain alone reported 102,362 injury accidents, further contributing to the demand for tissue transplantation.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3671

Browse Similar Reports:

Liver Transplantation Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Microbiome Market 2023 – 2030 by by Application (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Other Applications), by Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics), by Type - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.