Global Wound Care Biologics Market Size To Worth USD 2.16 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.6%

New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wound Care Biologics Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.25 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.16 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.





Wound care biologics are advanced therapies that leverage natural substances like growth factors and extracellular matrices to accelerate the healing of complex and chronic wounds. By fostering cell growth, tissue remodeling, and angiogenesis, these biologics create a conducive environment for wound closure and healthy tissue formation. They are applied topically or through injections, catering to diverse wound types like diabetic ulcers and burns. With their potential to enhance healing outcomes and mitigate infection risks, wound care biologics are becoming increasingly vital in modern wound management approaches.

Global Wound Care Biologics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Biological Skin Substitutes and Topical Agents), By Wound Type (Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, and Burns), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Burn Care Centers & Wound Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.

In 2022, the biological skin substitutes segment accounted for around 67.3% market share

On the basis of the product, the global wound care biologics market is segmented into biological skin substitutes and topical agents. The biological skin substitutes segment has emerged as the leading market player within wound care biologics due to its compelling attributes. These substitutes, often derived from human or animal tissues, offer a three-dimensional scaffold that mimics natural skin structure, promoting effective wound healing and tissue regeneration. Their close resemblance to native skin properties enhances integration and reduces rejection risks. Moreover, their versatility in treating various wound types, including burns and diabetic ulcers, has driven their widespread adoption.

The ulcers segment held the largest market with more than 35.4% revenue share in 2022

Based on the wound type, the global wound care biologics market is segmented into ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, and burns. The ulcers segment has emerged as the dominant market segment within the wound care biologics industry due to compelling reasons. Chronic ulcers, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous ulcers, represent a significant healthcare challenge globally. Wound care biologics offer targeted and advanced therapeutic solutions for promoting healing in these complex and stubborn wounds. The unique biological properties of these treatments, including growth factors and cytokines, address the underlying issues of impaired wound healing. The efficacy of wound care biologics in accelerating ulcer closure, reducing infection risks, and improving overall patient outcomes has propelled their widespread adoption, making the ulcers segment the largest driver of the market's growth.

The hospitals segment held the largest market with more than 48.6% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-user, the global wound care biologics market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and burn care centers & wound clinics. The hospitals segment has emerged as the dominant market player within the context of wound care biologics due to several pivotal factors. Hospitals serve as primary healthcare centers, handling a diverse range of wounds, including complex and chronic cases. They possess the requisite infrastructure and expertise to administer advanced biologic treatments effectively. The availability of skilled medical professionals, surgical facilities, and specialized wound care units in hospitals enhances the utilization of wound care biologics. Furthermore, hospitals' capacity to provide comprehensive care, from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up, makes them a natural hub for the adoption and implementation of biologic therapies, solidifying their position as the largest market segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 5.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific's wound care biologics market is projected for rapid expansion due to the region's large population, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and growing healthcare infrastructure create a robust demand for advanced wound healing solutions. Rising healthcare awareness, evolving regulatory frameworks, and escalating investments in biotechnology drive the adoption of wound care biologics.

North America dominates the wound care biologics market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic wounds, and increasing geriatric population drive demand for innovative wound healing solutions. Extensive research and development activities, coupled with regulatory support for biologic therapies, further bolster market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global wound care biologics market include Smith & Nephew PLC, Organogenesis Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Stryker Corporation, Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC, Lynch Biologics, LLC, MTF Biologics, Molnlycke Health Care, MiMedx Inc., Marine Polymer Technologies Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Tides Medical, a biologics business, has introduced Artacent AC, a tri-layer skin graft developed for use in the treatment of complicated or difficult-to-treat wounds.

In May 2022, MIMEDX has been awarded USD 4.6 million by the Department of Defence to study PURION processed Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (DHACM) in order to enhance the treatment of battle victim wounds and burns.

