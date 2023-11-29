Former Bayer SVP Global Crop Protection Asset Management Hartmut van Lengerich appointed as Chairman of Moa Technology

Hartmut will chair Moa as it develops next-generation herbicides with novel modes of action (MOAs) to tackle the growing challenges in agriculture caused by herbicide-resistant weeds

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moa Technology (Moa or the Company), the agricultural biotechnology (agribio) company tackling herbicide-resistant weeds that threaten the world’s food security today announces the appointment of Hartmut van Lengerich as Chairman.

Hartmut is an agricultural economist with over 30 years’ experience in global strategic and operational roles. This includes serving as Bayer Crop Science’s CEO for Canada, Global Head of Cereals, Head of Fungicides and, most recently as SVP for Portfolio- and Asset Management for the Crop Protection Portfolio of Bayer AG, overseeing $13 billion in worldwide sales. Today, Hartmut, who is German, is a senior adviser to Boston Consulting Group.

Hartmut will chair Moa, which was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2017 and now employs more than 60 employees, as it develops and commercialises its pipeline of next-generation synthetic and bioherbicides based on novel modes of action (MOAs).

Innovation to develop next-generation herbicides is urgently needed to overcome the pressing issue of herbicide-resistant weeds, which threaten food security and agricultural productivity, and which are a major problem for growing numbers of farmers across the world. Without effective herbicides, farmers can lose up to 40% of their crop yield as a result of weed growth. The situation is comparable to the threat from antibiotic-resistant bacteria to the efficacy of certain medicines.

Hartmut will formally start as non-executive Chairman on 1 January 2024, but will serve as a strategic advisor and join the board as an observer prior to this. He succeeds Hadyn Parry, who is stepping back from his role on Moa’s board after nearly five years as its chairman after stewarding the company successfully through its formation and early-stage growth. Hadyn was involved in appointing Hartmut to the role and will continue his involvement with Moa as a consultant.

Hartmut van Lengerich, Chairman-Elect of Moa Technology, says:

“It is a great time to be joining Moa, as it moves from being a discovery-stage company to one developing and commercialising its strong pipeline of next-generation herbicides. There is clear momentum within the company, and a great opportunity before it. The need for next-generation herbicides across the world is urgent and growing, as the challenges from herbicide-resistant weeds keep increasing. In addition, more rigorous regulatory restrictions add to the innovation need as there are ever fewer herbicide options available to growers around the world. Moa’s unique abilities enable it to identify, understand and develop new herbicides with game-changing speed, accuracy and rigour using its proprietary biotech and AI-based, plant-led discovery engine. It has a vital role to play, and I look forward to helping it develop and evolve.”

Hadyn Parry, outgoing Chairman of Moa Technology, says:

“I’m delighted to hand over to an agricultural industry veteran with such remarkable experience and knowledge, and who combines strong commercial instincts and an invaluable understanding of the path to commercialising new products in this area. I have hugely enjoyed chairing Moa as it has grown from a university spin-out to a company that today is backed by leading investors and has a rich pipeline of potential next-generation herbicides and employs dozens of exceptionally talented scientists.”

Virginia Corless, Chief Executive Officer of Moa Technology, says:

“We are delighted that Hartmut will be joining Moa as chairman, and I am greatly looking forward to working with him as the company develops its strong pipeline of high potential next generation herbicides. In particular, he will bring immense industry experience and commercial understanding, as well as a remarkable network that will help us bring our essential discoveries to farmers’ fields faster. In addition, we are grateful to Hadyn for his exceptional stewardship of and contribution to the company during the past years.”

Hartmut van Lengerich, Chairman (from 1 January 2024) Moa Technology

About Moa Technology:

Moa Technology is an agribio company developing next-generation synthetic and bio herbicides with novel modes of action.

Moa has developed its own proprietary plant-led discovery engine that has generated a promising pipeline of novel herbicides that it is advancing towards field trials.

By discovering and commercialising novel herbicides, Moa’s goal is to improve global food security and help feed the world’s growing population efficiently, safely and sustainably whilst respecting human and environmental health. With a collaborative approach to integrated weed management, Moa aims to support farmers with better products that address the challenge of ever-increasing levels of weed resistance to herbicides, improving crop health and productivity, and mitigating against the impact of climate change.

Based on The Oxford Science Park, Moa was spun out from the University of Oxford’s Plant Sciences Department in 2017 based on ground-breaking research by co-founders Professor Liam Dolan FRS and Dr Clément Champion. The Company is backed by top-tier life science and agritech investors including Lansdowne Partners, IP Group, BGF Investments, Bits x Bites, Parkwalk Advisors, Oxford Sciences Innovation and the University of Oxford.

