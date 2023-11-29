Global Low Light Imaging Market To Exceed USD 57.39 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 13.7%

New York, United States , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Low Light Imaging Market Size is to grow from USD 15.92 Billion in 2022 to USD 57.39 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the projected period. The rising adoption of industrial display in low light imaging such as security & surveillance, monitoring, inspection & detection, photography, and others in several industries including industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, medical & life sciences, military & defense, and others are expected to boost the demand for the low light imaging market during the forecast period.

Low light imaging refers to the techniques and technologies that allow cameras to capture photos in low light or at night without using a flash or any other external light source. Because its early applications were to improve human night vision, this method is also known as night vision imaging or night vision camera. The low-light imaging market has expanded tremendously as a consequence of rising demand from a variety of industries, developments in camera technology, and the continued need to capture images in low-light conditions. These technologies are widely used in a range of industries, including consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, and medical. Low-light imaging is a field that is currently undergoing research and development, with breakthroughs being made all the time to improve the quality of images taken in low-light conditions. Furthermore, the inclusion of AI, as well as the possibility of AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) applications, broadens market opportunities.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Low Light Imaging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (CMOS, CCD), By Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring, Inspection & Detection, Photography, Others), By Industry (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Life Sciences, Military & Defense, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global Low Light Imaging market is segmented into the complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and charge-coupled device (CCD). Among these, the complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 47.6% over the forecast period. The widespread acceptance of CMOS technology in the rapidly increasing smartphone market, as well as its low cost and flexibility across a wide range of applications, may account for its appeal. CMOS sensors are widely employed in a range of imaging systems due to their low power consumption, robust integration capabilities, and improved noise performance.

The monitoring, inspection & detection segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Low Light Imaging Market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global Low Light Imaging market is classified into security & surveillance, monitoring, inspection & detection, photography, and others. Among these, the monitoring, inspection & detection segment is expected to hold the largest share of the m Low Light Imaging market during the forecast period. Automotive, medical, and life sciences are the most important fields where low light imaging cameras are used for monitoring, inspection, and detection applications. To boost safety and convenience, automakers are equipping automobiles with numerous security cameras.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 34.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of industry, the global Low Light Imaging market is segmented into industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, medical & life sciences, military & defense, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 34.7% over the forecast period. Low-light image sensors are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which include side/rear view, forward ADAS, in-cabin ADAS, and camera mirror systems. Nowadays, cameras are most commonly used in automobiles for rear-, side-, and forward-viewing systems.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. This lead is attributed to the region's huge industrial capacities, particularly in electronics, as well as the quick technological advancements of the region's leading APAC countries. The Chinese market is the largest in the Asia Pacific area, and it is likely to grow at an alarming rate throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the thriving automobile and consumer electronics industries, as well as the growing use of modern cell phones. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. This is due to the region's various automotive and electronics manufacturing industries' high demand for such solutions, as well as smartphone makers' rising use of low-light image sensors.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Low Light Imaging Market include OMNIVISION Technologies, STMicroelectronics N.V., PixArt Imaging Inc., Sony Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., TE Connectivity., ROHM CO., LTD., Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Sharp Corporation, BAE Systems, ams-OSRAM AG, and several others.

Recent Developments

On January 2023, Inuitive announced the launching of a high-performance, accurate, and real-time low-light enhancement solution co-developed by the two businesses. The combined approach, which is now ready for deployment, overcomes the fundamental difficulties in standard noise reduction algorithms for a wide range of edge devices, including robotics, consumer electronics with cameras, and surveillance systems.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Low Light Imaging Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Low Light Imaging Market, Technology Analysis

CMOS

CCD

Low Light Imaging Market, Application Analysis

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring, Inspection & Detection

Photography

Others

Low Light Imaging Market, Industry Analysis

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical & Life Sciences

Military & Defense

Others

Low Light Imaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



