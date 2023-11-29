Decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Nordecon AS (the “Company”) (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) extraordinary general meeting of shareholders was held on 29 November 2023 at 10.00 a.m. in the conference centre of Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia, room Sigma (Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn).

The shareholders of the Company made the following decision according to the proposed agenda:

Agenda item No. 1. Approval of transaction

RESOLUTION No. 1

To approve the transaction whereby the Company (as the seller) sells its 52% holding in OÜ Nordecon Betoon (registry code 10647027) for 9,050,000 euros to the company that is controlled by the current minority shareholders of OÜ Nordecon Betoon.

At the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders 17,877,260 ordinary shares entitled to vote were represented, i.e. 55.22% of total ordinary shares outstanding.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.