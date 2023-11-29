Daphne Engelke to be appointed as CEO of Van Lanschot Kempen Switzerland, succeeding Susan Leerkes

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 29 November 2023



Van Lanschot Kempen today announced the appointment of Daphne Engelke as CEO of Van Lanschot Kempen Switzerland as of 1 July 2024. She will succeed Susan Leerkes, who will become Regional Director West at Van Lanschot Kempen Private Banking in the Netherlands.

Daphne Engelke joins Van Lanschot Kempen from UBS Wealth Management. Since 2005, she has built up a wide range of experience in senior management positions, leading both specialist and client-facing teams. Most recently, she was Lead Market Head for the Netherlands and responsible for the ultra-high net-worth (UNHW) segment in the Benelux region as a Managing Director. She is also a Senior Family Adviser, advising on family governance, family office set-up and next-generation development. Coming from a family business background herself, Daphne has extensive personal experience in this area. She and her family have lived in Switzerland for over 20 years.

Susan Leerkes has a career in the Dutch financial services industry spanning more than 25 years. Prior to joining Van Lanschot Kempen Switzerland, she was Director of Private Banking for the Amsterdam, Hilversum and Laren offices from 2017 until 2022. Under her leadership, Van Lanschot Kempen Switzerland has achieved further growth in assets under management. As Regional Director West in the Netherlands, Susan will focus on enhancing commercial momentum and delivering an excellent experience for Van Lanschot Kempen’s clients together with the teams in this region.

Richard Bruens, a member of Van Lanschot Kempen’s Management Board, said: “We’re appointing two strong leaders in key areas of our markets. Susan combines the ability to create a personal and relevant experience for our clients with a big heart for her team. This, coupled with the focus she’s inspired on alignment and cooperation with our teams in the Netherlands, puts our private bank in Switzerland in a strong place for further success. I’m convinced she’ll bring that same energy to her next role and I look forward to continuing our work together.

“With her vast experience in the UHNW segment, Daphne will add a valuable perspective, providing a catalyst for growth. She’ll focus on expanding our service offering to entrepreneurs and family offices who are looking for diversification and want to be advised on all dimensions of wealth. And, with her people-centric leadership and entrepreneurial drive, Daphne will further enhance Van Lanschot Switzerland's standing as the employer of choice for international wealth managers in the Benelux region.”

Daphne Engelke will join Van Lanschot Kempen as of 1 March 2024 and assume the CEO role from 1 July 2024. Her appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Susan Leerkes will start in her new role as of 1 September 2024, after settling in the Netherlands with her family.

Founded in Zurich in 1995, Van Lanschot Kempen Switzerland has developed into the wealth manager of choice for many internationally focused Dutch and Belgian clients. It is currently the only Dutch bank in Switzerland, with offices in Zurich and Geneva.

