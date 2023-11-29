Quetta Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Rights, Commencing on November 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quetta Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: QETA), a blank check company, today announced that, commencing on November 30, 2023, holders of the 6,900,000 units (the “Units”) sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Offering”) including Units sold upon a full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in the Units. Any Units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “QETAU.” Any underlying common stock and rights that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbols “QETA” and “QETAR,” respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, in order to separate the holders’ Units into common stock and rights.



The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (“EF Hutton”), acted as sole book-running manager of the Offering. A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-274098) relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 5, 2023. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from EF Hutton, 590 Madison Ave 39th floor, New York, NY 10022 or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Quetta Acquisition Corporation

Quetta Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to prioritize the evaluation of businesses in Asia (excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau) that operate in the financial technology sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Quetta Acquisition Corporation, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Quetta Acquisition Corporation’s registration statement and prospectus for the Offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Quetta Acquisition Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Quetta Acquisition Corporation

Hui Chen

Chairman and CEO

1185 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 301

New York, NY 10036

(212) 612-1400