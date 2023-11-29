Global Prepaid Cards Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Prepaid Cards Market to Reach $4.1 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$1.9 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

It includes recent, current, and future assessments of prepaid cards, closed-loop cards, and open-loop cards. The data covers annual gross values in US$ millions for the years 2014 through 2030, along with percentage CAGR figures. Additionally, it offers a 16-year perspective, highlighting the value breakdown for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Open Loop segment is estimated at 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $665.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR

This analysis provides an overview of the global prepaid cards market, focusing on various geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This comprehensive analysis aims to shed light on the trends and dynamics within the prepaid cards market over the specified time frame.



The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$665.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$648.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 691 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19: A Panic Button for Banks & Fintechs and Boon for Cashless Payments & Prepaid Cards

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for the Evolution of Digital Banking

Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities on a Platter for Digital Banking Technologies & Services: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Portends Noteworthy Transition towards Prepaid & Payroll Cards

Interesting Array of Contactless Payment Trends in Wake of COVID-19

Strategies Implemented by Billers to Support Customer Payments

Prepaid Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Prepaid Cards

Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card

Market Segments

Types of Prepaid Cards

Advantages and Disadvantages of Prepaid Cards

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Share of Prepaid in the Overall Payments by Geographic Region: 2019

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved: A Major Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

Breaking Barriers to Ensure Broader Uptake of Digital Payments among Consumers

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Segment

World Prepaid Cards Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Closed Loop and Open Loop

Competitive Scenario

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

COVID-19 Catalyzes Adoption of Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

Impact of Pandemic on Retail & Restaurant Industries: What's the New Normal?

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards

Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?

Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option

Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition Program

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards Hold Rosier Future

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business

