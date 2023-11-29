Global Interactive Display Market Size To Exceed USD 95.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 8.4%

New York, United States , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Interactive Display Market Size is expected to reach USD 95.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The interactive display is a computer-driven technology with an interactive user interface that is used to aid in the acquisition of information as well as the modification of digital documents using an LCD or LED. An interactive display is basically a large tablet computer with a touchscreen that enables users to navigate, alter, and communicate with data on the screen in real-time. The interactive display is a computer-driven technology with an interactive user interface that is used to aid in the acquisition of information as well as the modification of digital documents using an LCD or LED. An interactive display is basically a large tablet computer with a touchscreen that enables users to navigate, alter, and communicate with data on the screen in real-time. The interactive display market is expected to expand significantly throughout the projected period, owing to increased demand for digital classrooms as well as increased use of these displays, such as video walls and tables. These television walls and tables are prevalent at public transportation hubs around the world, such as train stations and airports. Throughout the projection, the increased demand for touchscreen tables and video walls in the entertainment and corporate sectors will drive the interactive display market. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on gamification in the educational system has aided market growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of employing interactive displays at exhibitions and events, as well as the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in interactive whiteboards, suggests that market participants will be able to sell interactive displays.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Interactive Display Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Video Wall, Interactive Table, Interactive Monitor, Interactive Whiteboard, Others), By Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), By End-use (Industrial, BFSI, Retail, Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, Transportation, Entertainment, Corporate & Government, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The interactive kiosk segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global interactive display market is segmented into interactive kiosks, interactive video walls, interactive tables, interactive monitors, interactive whiteboards, and others. Among these, the interactive kiosk segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 32.6% over the forecast period. The increased demand for complementary self-services in the retail, transportation, and healthcare sectors is propelling this segment's growth. Smart vending machines, ATMs, and other touch-enabled independent service devices could assist businesses in providing good customer service even during high business hours.

The LCD segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Interactive Display Market during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the global interactive display market is classified into LCD, LED, and OLED. Among these, the LCD segment is expected to hold the largest share of the interactive display market during the forecast period. As the supply-demand ratio shifts and average selling prices for LCD display panels fall, the segment is expected to grow further. LCD technology is widely used in interactive display devices. LCD-based products are being used in many organizations, including retail, corporate offices, and banking.

The BFSI segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 31.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global interactive display market is segmented into industrial, BFSI, retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, transportation, entertainment, corporate & government, and others. Among these, the BFSI segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 31.8% over the forecast period. The implementation of interactive displays in the banking and finance business has increased dramatically during the last decade. Interactive displays are becoming more common in the BFSI sector due to their ability to increase consumer involvement, improve the customer experience, and increase the efficiency of company processes.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. The growing number of interactive displays can be attributed to the increased demand for comprehensive and captivating technology in a variety of industries. The market for interactive displays in North America is rapidly developing, with many firms, educational institutions, and government agencies embracing the technology to improve communication and cooperation. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to expand the fastest over the forecast period, owing to increased demand from a variety of industries such as education, business, healthcare, and many others. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, and the extensive use of interactive displays is being pushed by factors such as technological advancements, greater educational spending, and expanding demand for collaborative interpersonal gadgets. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, Major vendors in the Global Interactive Display Market include Crystal Display Systems, Sharp, ViewSonic, Horizon Display, Panasonic Corporation, HORIZON DISPLAY INC., TableConnect, eyefactive GmbH, Samsung Electronics, LG Display, NEC Corporation, Elo Touch Solutions, Box Light corporation, MMT GmbH & Co. KG., Marvel Technology Co., Ltd., and among others.

Recent Market Developments

On June 2023, Samsung and VirnetX have announced an expansion of their collaboration for communication and data transmission security. VirnetX's security and collaboration software suites, the War Room and VirnetX One will be integrated into Samsung's Interactive Displays under the conditions of the partnership. The integration's purpose is to provide secure collaboration areas. The arrangement gave VirnetX the right to resell Samsung's digital display goods as well as to deploy secure communication management on Samsung Display devices.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Interactive Display Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Interactive Display Market, Type Analysis

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Video Wall

Interactive Table

Interactive Monitor

Interactive Whiteboard

Others

Interactive Display Market, Technology Analysis

LCD

LED

OLED

Interactive Display Market, End-use Analysis

Industrial

BFSI

Retail

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Transportation

Entertainment

Corporate & Government

Others

Interactive Display Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



