Growing Awareness about Animal Welfare and Environmental Sustainability to Boost Global Vegan Confectionery Market Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan confectionery market is projected to witness a significant growth trajectory over the coming years. The market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,377.7 million in 2024 and reach a valuation of US$ 3,327.8 million by 2034. This growth is expected to be driven by a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034 as more consumers adopt plant-based diets due to health concerns and lifestyle disorders. The trend of veganism is particularly pronounced in the confectionery industry, where manufacturers have developed a range of plant-based products to cater to the growing market demand.



The global vegan confectionery market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by several factors. One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing popularity of veganism, particularly among millennials and the working population. This shift toward plant-based diets is linked to the growing awareness of animal welfare and environmental sustainability. Consumers today are more concerned about the ethical treatment of animals and the impact of food production on the environment. As a result, there has been a surge in campaigns and awareness efforts to promote veganism and plant-based diets, which has further fueled the market for vegan confectionery.

The vegan confectionery market presents numerous opportunities for businesses, including the development of innovative and sustainable food products. With the use of advanced technologies, such as plant-based ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, companies can create products that appeal to the growing demand for ethical and sustainable food choices. Additionally, the incorporation of functional ingredients, such as protein and fiber, can enhance the nutritional value of vegan confectionery products.

Manufacturers and suppliers can capitalize on the opportunity presented by the market by introducing innovative and delectable vegan chocolate confectionery options of high quality to cater to the discerning tastes of consumers. The exploitation of the increasing interest in vegan products in the market is an opportunity for them to boost their earnings.

The market is fast-growing, and companies that offer quality and innovative products are likely to gain a competitive edge over their peers. Therefore, manufacturers and suppliers should consider investing in research and development to create unique and appealing vegan chocolate products that meet the market's specific needs.

"The future of the vegan confectionery market appears to be promising, with sustained growth expected in the coming years. As consumers prioritize ethical and sustainable food choices, companies prioritizing product innovation and sustainability can seize exciting opportunities in this dynamic market," -says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Vegan Confectionery Market

The global vegan confectionery market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3% with a valuation of US$ 3,327.8 million by 2034.

The global market registered a CAGR of 9.2% during the historical period.

BENELUX is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering an 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a 10.3% CAGR, the United Kingdom is expected to drive the global market through 2034.

The market in Germany is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Key Strategies

Significant development and expansion have occurred in the vegan confectionery industry during the last several years. One primary reason for this growth is the entry of several players into the market, which has expanded the market.

The top players in the market concentrate on launching premium, nutrient-rich products to satisfy a range of consumer tastes and preferences and stay competitive. Producers are also expanding their production capacities to fulfill the rising demand for vegan candy while maintaining the nutritional value of their products.

Recent Developments in the Vegan Confectionery Market

In November 2023, NOMO, a vegan and free-from chocolate brand based in the United Kingdom, launched a new lineup of its unique pop-up chocolate initiative featuring several traditional and contemporary flavors.

In October 2023, Fruit-Tella decided to completely transform its ‘chew’ and ‘stix’ products to appeal to a broader consumer base. The new vegan confectionery will be made with natural colorings and flavors and incorporate real fruit juice.

In April 2023, Hershey's launched dairy-free alternatives for Reese's peanut butter cups and Hershey's cream infused with almonds and sea salt.



Key Companies in the Vegan Confectionery Market

Mondelez International

Nestlé

Barry Callebaut

So Delicious Dairy Free

Hershey Company

Mars Incorporated

Kellogg Company

Taza Chocolate

Alter Eco

Freedom Confectionery

Dylan's Candy Bar

Endorfin

Goodio



Market Segmentation

By Product:

Vegan Chocolate Bars

Vegan Truffles

Vegan Gummies and Jellies

Vegan Marshmallows

Vegan Hard Candies

Vegan Licorice

Vegan Caramels

Vegan Fudge

Vegan Baked Goods

Vegan Puddings and Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Spreads



By Distribution Channel:

Food Service (HoReCa, Bakeries & Patisseries)

Airport Retail

Travel Retail (airplanes, Cruise ships)

Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Wholesale Stores Independent Retailers Specialty Stores

Online Retailers



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa



