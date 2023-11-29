Yoga Mats Market to Reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2030: Unfolding the Mat for Wellness and Fitness | Market Report Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Yoga Mats Market is valued at US$ 8.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The increased awareness amongst the general public regarding the various health benefits of yoga positively impacts the demand for yoga mats. Yoga mats are the most basic and an indispensable equipment while practicing yoga. Yoga mats protect the user’s joints from hard shocks and provide stability while performing yoga asanas, thereby increasing the demand for yoga mats. Indispensable equipment

In addition, the expanding sports and fitness industry, and COVID-19’s arrival shifted public behavior towards at-home exercises, which further propels the market for yoga mats.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global yoga mats market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material, thickness, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global yoga mats market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global yoga mats market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Yoga Mats Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material, synthetic is anticipated to dominate the yoga mats market. Within synthetic, PVC is anticipated to lead the market, primarily due to its price tag and its durability.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 13.2 billion Growth Rate 6.8% Key Market Drivers Rising awareness amongst general public

Multiple health benefits of practicing yoga

Yoga mats being a crucial part, coupled with low cost of yoga mats Companies Profiled Proyog (Tekuri Fashion Private Limited)

Hugger Mugger Company, Inc.

Barefoot Yoga Co.

Manduka LLC

Yogabum Limited

Aurorae, LLC

Khataland LLC

PROIRON

Alo, LLC

lululemon athletica inc.

Jade Industries, Inc.

Athleta LLC (Gap Inc.)

Gaiam (Fit for Life Group)

prAna Living, LLC

Adidas AG

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global yoga mats market growth include Proyog (Tekuri Fashion Private Limited), Hugger Mugger Company, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., Manduka LLC, Yogabum Limited, Aurorae, LLC, Khataland LLC, PROIRON, Alo, LLC, lululemon athletica inc., Jade Industries, Inc., Athleta LLC (Gap Inc.), Gaiam (Fit for Life Group), prAna Living, LLC, and Adidas AG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global yoga mats market based on material, thickness, end user and region

Global Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Synthetic Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Polymer Environmental Resin (PER) Others Natural Jute Cotton Cork Natural Rubber Others

Global Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Thickness Less Than 4mm (Travel Yoga Mats) 4 to 6mm (Average Thickness Yoga Mats) More Than 6mm (Thick Yoga Mats)

Global Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Individuals Gymnasium Yoga Clubs Schools Yoga Camps Yoga Retreats

Global Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Yoga Mats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Yoga Mats Report:

What will be the market value of the global yoga mats market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global yoga mats market?

What are the market drivers of the global yoga mats market?

What are the key trends in the global yoga mats market?

Which is the leading region in the global yoga mats market?

What are the major companies operating in the global yoga mats market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global yoga mats market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

