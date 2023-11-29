Global Airlines Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airlines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Airlines Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Airlines estimated at US$563.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides a historic review for the same time frame (2014-2021) and a 16-year perspective highlighting the percentage breakdown of revenue values for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The report also separately analyzes the passenger and freight segments within the airlines industry. This analysis aims to provide insights into the trends and dynamics shaping the airlines market over the specified period.

Passenger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$922.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Freight segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR

This analysis presents a comprehensive view of the global airlines market, segmented by geographic region, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It covers recent, current, and future assessments of airlines, with a focus on annual revenues in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2030, along with percentage CAGR figures.



The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 535 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $563.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Airlines: A Prelude

Passenger Transport Sector

Cargo Transport

Industry Structure

Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview

Airlines` Revenue Stream

Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook

Antiquated Rules that Hampers Air Industry

World Airlines Market by Sector (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger, and Freight

Advancements in Air Travel

Boom in Aviation Biofuels

Geographic Analysis

World Airlines Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Airlines Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Airlines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity

Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020

Global Number of Airline Bankruptcies for the Years 2015, 2018, 2020 (1H)

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Market

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019

Pent Up Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic

Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of the Pandemic in April 2020

Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services

Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO

Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures: Global Low Cost Airlines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services

Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet (in Years): (2020 & 2030)

Average Age of Select Airlines Around the World (in Years): 2019

Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO Logistics Market

Global Number of Aircraft Accidents per Million Departures (2010-2019)

Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial Flights (2010-2019)

Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business Climate

Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears the Brunt of the Pandemic: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft

Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029

Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

