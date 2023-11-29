Global Denim Jeans Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Denim Enters Dynamic Times with Innovations to Push Sustainability Score

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denim Jeans - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach $114.6 Million by 2030
The global market for Denim Jeans estimated at US$70.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This analysis includes both offline and online sales channels, with a historical review for the period from 2015 to 2021 and a 15-year perspective, highlighting the percentage breakdown of sales values for the years 2015, 2023, and 2030. Additionally, the report breaks down sales data by gender, including men, women, and children. This comprehensive analysis aims to provide insights into the trends and dynamics within the denim jeans market over the specified time frame.
Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$77 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Online segment is estimated at 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
This analysis provides an extensive overview of the global denim jeans market, examining annual sales in US$ million for the years 2015 through 2030. It also includes recent, current, and future assessments of denim jeans sales by geographic region, covering the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|682
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$70.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$114.6 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Denim Jeans Continues to Remain an Evergreen Market
- Global Economic Update
- COVID-19: Industry Impact Trends during the Year 2020
- COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA, EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select Export Market (Jan-June 2020)
- Pandemic Accelerates Technological Developments in Denim
- Denim Industry: Near term Challenges in Store
- Focus on Sustainability on the Rise
- Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register Increasing Adoption
- Denim Fabrics: A Primer
- Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter
- Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim
- History of Denim Jeans
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape
- China: Leading Denim Weaver
- India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants
- Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production
- Competitive Landscape
- Denim Jeans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Denim Jeans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market
- Global Apparel Sale (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Men's and Women's Wear
- Denim Enters Dynamic Times with Innovations to Push Sustainability Score
- Manufacturers Focus on Sustainable Production Innovations
- Advanced Processing to Cut Waste
- Circular Denim Emerging As a New Trend in Fashion Industry
- Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims
- Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims
- Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative
- Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability
- Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production
- Latest Developments in Denim Fabrics
- Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth
- Denim Jeans Styles in Trend
- Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum
- World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer
- World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer
- Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption
- Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well
- Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)
- New Generation Consumers Redefine Trends and Styles in Men's Denim
- Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear
- Distressed Jeans and Jeggings in Vogue
- Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity
- Hunt for the Right Fit Continues
- Denim Trends based on Size
- Online Evolves as an Attractive Retail Channel
- Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators
- Innovations Drive Market Dynamism
- Game-Changing Fiber Blends & Yarn Innovations
- Key Innovative Style Trends in the Global Denim Sector over the Years
- Issues & Challenges
- Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes
- Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market
- Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Expanding Global Population
- Urban Sprawl
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
- Large Base of Millennials
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2022
- Rising Living Standards
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 278 Featured)
- 7 For All Mankind
- Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited
- Canatiba Denim Industry
- Diesel S.p.A
- Edwin Co. Ltd.
- Gap Inc.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc.
- Lee Cooper
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Li & Fung Limited
- Mavi Jeans
- Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd.
- Orta Anadolu
- Pepe Jeans London
- PVH Corp.
- The Raymond Group
