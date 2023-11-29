Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Strategic Report 2023: Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030 - Refrigerated Transportation Becomes Increasingly Intelligent

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis encompasses trailers, heavy trucks, vans & light trucks, as well as various application areas like food & beverage, pharmaceutical & healthcare, and other applications. It also provides a historical review for the years 2014 through 2021, a 16-year perspective with a breakdown for 2014, 2023, and 2030, and percentage CAGR figures. This analysis aims to provide insights into the trends and dynamics within the road transport refrigeration equipment market across various segments and regions.

Trailers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Heavy Trucks segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

This comprehensive analysis focuses on the global road transport refrigeration equipment market, covering annual sales in US$ thousand for the years 2014 through 2030. It includes recent, current, and future assessments of road transport refrigeration equipment sales, segmented by geographic region, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$714.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 334 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Cold Chain Logistics Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

Driven by the Need for Safe Handling of Perishable Products, Development of Cold Chain Bodes Well for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Its Entire Value Chain: Global Cold Chain Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031

Global Economic Update

Competition

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment: Definition, Types & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment

Highways Heat Up Refrigerated Trade: Global Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) as of the Year 2023

Global Cold Chain Development Efforts to Spur Growth in the Market

A Strong Freight Trucking Industry Supported by Rise in Global Trade & Retail Brings Cheer to Road Freight Transportation

Trade & Transport Logistics Are Mutually Reinforcing

A Strong Road Freight Market Translates Into Expanded Opportunities for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment

Rise of Digital Grocery, Set Into Motion by the Pandemic, Pushes-Up Demand for Refrigerated Transportation

Grocery e-Commerce Emerges Into a Powerful Driver of Growth for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Further Drives the Value & Importance of Refrigerated Transportation

Changing Dynamics of Temperature Sensitive Drugs with the Advent of Biopharmaceuticals Spurs Growth of Refrigerated Transportation & Equipment

The Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Will Need Robust Cold Chain Infrastructure, Particularly Last Mile Refrigerated Transportation

Growing Investments in Bo-Pharma Cold Chain Infrastructure Acts as a Direct Demand Driver for Vehicle Refrigeration Systems

Rise in Floriculture Bodes Well for the Growth of Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment

As Flowers Become a Lucrative Trade Commodity, New Opportunities Open for Transport Refrigeration Systems in the Floral Cold Chain

Innovations to Battle Cost & Energy Efficiency Challenges to Benefit Growth in the Market

Insulation Strategies in the Refrigerated Transportation Industry: A Review

Eco-Friendly Refrigerants Rise in Popularity

Recycled CO? Rises in Popularity Over Synthetic Refrigerants

A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Blockchain Enabled Refrigerated Containers

Refrigerated Transportation Becomes Increasingly Intelligent

Fully Electric and Eco-Friendly Refrigeration Units Pick Up Momentum

Push Towards Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Trucks and Trailers Gets Stronger

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Refrigerated Road Transportation

