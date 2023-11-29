Global Business Travel Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Business Travel estimated at US$665.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$928.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report covers various aspects of business travel, such as food & lodging, recreation, transportation, group travel, solo travel, corporate travel, and government travel.

Historical data for the years 2014 through 2021 are included, along with a 16-year perspective highlighting the percentage breakdown of sales values for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, as well as percentage CAGR figures. This analysis aims to provide insights into the trends and dynamics within the global business travel market across different segments and regions.

Food & Lodging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$509.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Recreation segment is estimated at 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

This extensive analysis focuses on the global business travel market and its annual sales in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2030. The report includes recent, current, and future assessments of business travel sales, categorized by geographic region, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The Business Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 464 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $665.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $928.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

Digitalization Augurs Well for the Tourism Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Business Travel in Life Sciences Sector

Pandemic to Transform Future Trends in the Business Travel Industry

Business Travel Evolves into Multi-Faceted Endeavor

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Purposes of Business Trips

Competition

Startups Disrupt the Business Travel Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Business Travel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Travel & Tourism: An Indication of Dynamics in Business Travel Market

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Preference for Communications Technologies & Video Conferencing Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Over Travel Affects Business Travel

Global Downloads (Million) of Select Video Chat Apps for iOS and Android for Jan-2020 to Mar-2020

Average Growth (in %) in Video Meetings by Meeting Size for Feb 2020 Vs May 2020

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Mixing Recreation with Business: The New Mantra in Business Travel

Bleisure as % of Total Business Trips by Select Countries: 2019

Average Number of Bleisure Trips Per Year by Select Countries for 2019

Original Purpose of Bleisure Travel: % of Trips Converted to Bleisure Trips by Purpose of Original Trip for 2019

Industries with Most Bleisure Travelers: % of Bleisure Travelers by Industry

Major Reasons for Choosing a Bleisure Destination: % of Bleisure Travelers Citing a Factor as a Reason for Preferring a Destination among US Bleisure Travelers

Pandemic Accelerates Event Planning Industry's Transition towards Virtual Platforms, Affects Business Travels

Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Trade Volumes and Trade Wars Closely Correlated to Spending on Business Travel

Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020

Notable Trends in the Business Travel Industry

New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies

Using Business Travel to Enhance Employee Satisfaction

Bleisure Emerges as a Popular Business Travel Trend

Focus on Enhancing Customer Service

Rising Importance of Personalized Travel

Sustainability Emerges as a Notable Trend in Business Travel

Technological Advancements Augur Well for the Market

Rising Importance of Artificial and Machine Learning in Business Travel

Mobile Devices Become Integral to Business Travel Industry

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021E

Downturn in Business Travel Dents Airline Revenues

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Air Travel a Significant Component of Business Travel Spending: Percentage Breakdown of Average Corporate Trip Budget by Segment for 2019

Major Concerns of Business Travelers: % of Business Travelers Citing the Concern Impeding Corporate Travel

Growth of SMEs Bodes Well for the Business Travel Industry

Airport Retailers Target Business Travelers

Global Airport Retail Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2024

Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports Business Travel Market

Challenges Facing Business Travel Market

Data Breaches and Fraud Impact Business Travel

