PreludeDx to Present Data for a Novel Molecular Biosignature to Predict Radiation Therapy Benefit in Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced it will be presenting data on a novel biosignature that predicts radiation therapy (RT) benefit in invasive (Stage I, II) breast cancer patients. The data will be presented at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), held on December 5 - 9, 2023 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas.







The poster entitled, ‘A Novel Biosignature to Predict Radiation Therapy Response in Early-stage Invasive Breast Cancer Treated with Breast-Conserving Surgery’, demonstrates the potential of the biosignature to predict radiation benefit in patients diagnosed with T1-T2N0M0 breast cancer. While RT following breast conserving surgery was associated with a reduction for recurrence rates (HR=0.3, 95%CI [0.1, 0.5], p<0.001) in the overall patient population, in multivariable analysis, the biosignature was predictive for RT benefit adjusted for clinicopathologic factors, where patients identified as “Residual-Risk” by the biosignature had a higher ipsilateral breast recurrence rate after RT compared to other risk groups with a positive interaction with RT (HR=3.7 95%CI [1.6,8.7], p=.0026).

“The results of this study further validate the importance of individualized treatment decisions based on risk stratification for women with invasive (Stage I, II) breast cancer,” said Troy Bremer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, PreludeDx. “The data demonstrates that this novel biosignature to predict RT response is a key component in identifying patients who may be undertreated based on standard clinical practice.”

“This new data serves as another important steppingstone towards the further development of our new test for early-stage invasive breast cancer,” said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient’s treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

