Small Interfering RNA Market revenue to hit USD 67 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small interfering rna (sirna) market size is estimated to attain at 18.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 67 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 13 billion in the year 2023. With the growing awareness of personalized medicine and the need for targeted therapies, the Small Interfering RNA market is experiencing a surge in demand. Personalized Medicine Coalition estimates that more than 75,000 genetic testing products and 300 personalized medicines are available in the market today.

The ability of siRNA to specifically target and silence disease-causing genes is a major advantage in the development of personalized medicine. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in siRNA research and development to create new therapies for a range of diseases.

Small Interfering RNA Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

Liposome based systemic therapy segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a significant rate





Advancements in Drug Delivery Technologies to Boost Market Growth

The Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) market has seen significant growth due to advancements in drug delivery technologies. These technologies have enabled the effective delivery of siRNA to target cells, leading to improved therapeutic outcomes. Nanoparticle-based delivery systems have shown promise in delivering siRNA to target cells. These systems are designed to protect siRNA from degradation and facilitate its uptake by cells. Further, lipid-based delivery systems have also been developed for siRNA delivery. These systems are designed to encapsulate siRNA and facilitate its uptake by cells. Moreover, polymer-based delivery systems have shown promise in delivering siRNA to target cells. These systems are designed to protect siRNA from degradation and facilitate its uptake by cells.

Small Interfering RNA Industry: Regional Overview

The global small interfering RNA market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Use in Research and Clinical Applications to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The small interfering RNA market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. This is due to its growing use in research and clinical applications such as gene therapy, targeted therapy, and cancer therapeutics. The US conducted 66.80% of gene therapy clinical trials. By December 2034, US expected 1 million patients to be treated with gene therapy. The FDA also approved the first gene therapy for the United States on August 30, 2017. This emphasizes the potential of gene therapy in the US market and the growth of the small interfering RNA industry in the region. The FDA approval of gene therapy has also incentivized investors to invest in the small interfering RNA market in the US, making it an attractive market for research and development.

Rising Prevalence of Diseases Such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) And Viral Infections to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific small interfering RNA market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. Research and development have increased in countries such as China and India, which has led to the development of innovative siRNA therapies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, due to the rising prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and viral infections, as well as increasing health consciousness. The number of people with CVD in China is estimated to be approximately 332 million. Additionally, cardiovascular diseases such as ischaemic heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, such as strokes, contribute to 18 million deaths in India. siRNA is being used as a therapeutic tool to target and regulate the expression of certain genes that are involved in the pathogenesis and progression of CVDs.

Small Interfering RNA Segmentation by Type

Liposome Based Systemic Therapy

Nanoparticle Based Systemic Therapy

The liposome based systemic therapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2036. Liposomes have benefits when it comes to delivering siRNA. They can enhance the delivery of antigens and other molecules that stimulate antigen presenting cells or T cells. Additionally, there is a formulation called nanoliposomal irinotecan Onivyde that has been clinically proven to be effective, against pancreatic cancer. This specific formulation has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Small Interfering RNA Segmentation by Indication

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Infectious Diseases

The oncology segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of 39% by the end of 2036. This is because siRNAs are one of the most effective tools to target cancer cells. They are able to deliver a specific sequence of RNA molecules to cancer cells, which can reduce the expression of various genes that are associated with drug resistance. In addition, siRNAs can also be used to deliver other therapeutic molecules, such as chemotherapeutic drugs, directly to cancer cells, thus making them more effective. siRNAs are able to enter cancer cells and bind to the RNA of specific genes, which are then degraded by the cell's machinery. As a result, these genes are no longer able to produce proteins that are necessary for the cancer cells to survive, and the cancer cells die.

Small Interfering RNA Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutions

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global small interfering RNA market that are profiled by Research Nester are GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., Thermo Scientific, Arbutus Biopharma, Sanofi Genzyme, Sylentis, Arrowhead Research, Genecon Biotechnologies, Silent Therapeutics, Horizon Discovery, OPKO Health, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. partnered with Agios Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize an innovative preclinical siRNA targeting TMPRSS6, for patients with polycythemia vera (PV), a rare hematologic disorder.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Novartis' Leqvio (inclisiran) small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy. It aims to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or bad cholesterol, in the bloodstream by increasing the liver's natural ability to suppress it. To assist people who have trouble sticking to self-administered medications with higher dose frequencies, this protein is developed that contributes to high circulating cholesterol levels.

