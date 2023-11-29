Global Travel Technologies Business Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030 - Blockchain Technology to Radically Transform Travel Industry

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Travel Technologies Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Travel Technologies estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report sheds light on market trends, growth opportunities, and the dynamics influencing the travel technologies industry. It's a valuable resource for businesses operating in or considering entry into this market.

Global Distribution System (GDS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Airline & Hospitality It Solutions segment is estimated at 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR

This analysis provides an overview of the global travel technologies market, offering insights into annual sales data from 2014 to 2030. It focuses on different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The Travel Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Travel & Tourism Industry Takes a Hit During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: YoY Change (%) of International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2020 Vs 2019

International Tourist Receipts (YoY Change in %) for the Period 2010-2021

Recovery of International Tourism Industry: % of Respondents Citing a Factor Being Critical for Recovery of Tourism Sector

COVID-19 Outbreak Proves Disastrous for Tourism-Oriented Countries

Digitalization Augurs Well for the Market

With Travel Industry Hit Hard by the Crisis, Impact Significant on Travel Technology Market

Travel Technology Helps Rescue Travel Industry from Overcoming the Pandemic Blues

An Introduction to Travel Technology

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

GDS Emerges as the Largest Segment

Competition

Travel Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Business Travel Spending Trend: Major Contributor to Growth of Travel Technology Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Corporate Travel to a Standstill, Impacting Travel Tech Adoption

Hotel Industry Embraces Next Generation Technologies Amidst the Changing Working Environment

Digital Transformation Poised to Enhance Traveler Experience

Popular Technology Trends Transforming Hospitality & Travel Industry

Growing Role of Innovative Technologies in Travel Industry

Pandemic-Led Tech Trends Drive Travel Sector Transformation

Innovations to Fuel Market Prospects

Rising Integration of Big Data in Travel Technology Solutions

Growing Role of AI and ML in Travel & Tourism Industry

Blockchain Technology to Radically Transform Travel Industry

Mobile Devices: The Preferred Mode for Travel Technologies

Next-Generation 5G Networks to Benefit Travel Technologies

Virtual Reality Technology to Transform Tourism Industry with Immersive Experiences

Augmented Reality Gains Prominence in Travel Industry

Robotic Process Automation Technology Supports Automation of Repetitive Processes

Robots to Automate Hospitality Sector

Biometric Recognition Technologies for Automated Identification and Authentication in Hotels and Payments

Intelligent Conversational Platforms Emerge as Ideal Solutions for Customer Support in Travel & Tourism Industry

Rise in Smart Connected Devices Drives Adoption of IoT Technologies in Travel Industry

As Online Travel Booking Market Takes a Hit due to COVID-19, Travel Technologies Market to be Impacted

Latest Technologies Emerge to Address Challenges Confronting the Online Travel Industry

Global Distribution System Market: An Overview

Smart Hospitality Gathers Steam

Urbanization, Consumer Spending Levels Set the Tone for Travel & Tourism Technology Market

Challenges Confronting the Travel Technology Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 83 Featured)

Accenture PLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Emerging Travel Group

Amadeus IT Group SA

Fareportal

BCD Travel

Booking Holdings Inc.

Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Expedia Group

AltexSoft

ACL Digital

American Express Global Business Travel

eTravos

Amadeus Hospitality Americas, Inc.

DerbySoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz5sbi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment