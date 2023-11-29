Form 8.3 - Equals Group PLC

| Source: Downing LLP Downing LLP

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing LLP 
LEI: 213800G3X76VBG9SB504 
29 November 2023 

Form 8.3 re. Equals Group Plc 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE  

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 

Downing LLP 
 
 
 
 
 
Client funds managed by Downing LLP  Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc 
 
 
 
 
 
Equals Group Plc  
 
 
 
 
 
n/a 
 
 
 
 
 
27 November 2023 
 
 
 
 
 
 No   



2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

Ordinary shares 1p 
 
 
 
 
 
    		 
 
 
 
4,986,750  		 
 
 
 
4,986,750  		 
 
 
 
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 

1p Ordinary Shares  		 
 
 
 
Purchase  Purchase  		 
 
 
 
30,698  30,000  		 
 
 
 
1.12  1.12 



(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) 

4. OTHER INFORMATION 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:   
 
 
 
 
 
  None   



Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:  (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or   (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:   
 
 
 
 
 
  None   



NO 





 
 
 
 
 
 
29 November 2023 
 
 
 
 
 
Grant Whitehouse 
 
 
 
 
 
0207 416 7780 