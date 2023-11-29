Sisecam Celebrates its 88th Year Anniversary

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisecam, a global player in the fields of glass and chemicals, is celebrating its 88th year anniversary. Inspired by the visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who founded Sisecam, the company leads its industries with innovation and unity striving to excel and make a positive impact every day.



The company started its growth journey with a single facility in Turkey and 400 employees in 1935. Today, Sisecam is a global pioneer that operates production facilities in 14 countries with a sales network of 150 countries and more than 25,000 employees.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass, Sisecam's digital capabilities, expertise, technological competence, and highly competitive operations make it one of the world's leading manufacturers.

Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the two largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam is in a comprehensive transformation process to move its 88 years of experience forward into the future. The company considers transformation as one of the main elements of its progress and is dedicated to differentiating itself with the use of smart technologies and competent human resources.

Sisecam continues its efforts with a net zero carbon vision for 2050 while keeping sustainability at the heart of its operations. Its 2030 CareforNext sustainability strategy has provided Sisecam with significant momentum during its sustainable growth journey. The company closely monitors developments in science and technology, as it moves forward by focusing on "Protect the Planet," "Empower Societies" and "Transform Lives" pillars of CareforNext.

Sisecam will become the world's largest soda ash producer

A global player in the global glass and chemicals industry, Sisecam conducts manufacturing operations in 14 countries on four continents with 24.000 employees and reaches 150 countries worldwide with its products. Sisecam is also one of the largest Turkish investors in the USA. Sisecam's investment history in soda ash in the USA dates to 2019. Having made the strategic decision to expand its global footprint in natural soda ash production, Sisecam entered a 50-50% partnership with Ciner Group to establish a new natural soda ash production facility in the USA in 2019. During the 2-year partnership, the environmentally friendly and sustainable nature of natural soda ash became apparent. Meanwhile, soda ash demand grew rapidly, as expected. These highly favorable dynamics prompted Sisecam to further boost its investments in this promising business area and bolster its presence in the huge US market. In 2021, Sisecam increased its stake in the Pacific Project from 50% to 60%. Sisecam also decided to expand its partnership area and become a 60% shareholder in Ciner Group's Wyoming facility in the USA. In addition, Sisecam assumed a 60% interest in the Atlantic Project, which was fully owned by Ciner Group, another initiative planned for the production of natural soda ash. Today, Sisecam is the second largest soda producer in the world. Thanks to its natural soda investment in the US, Sisecam is poised to become the world's largest soda ash producer. With the US investment's phased completion scheduled for 2028, Sisecam will have a global soda ash production capacity of over 10 Million tons. The total production capacity of Sisecam's soda operations in the USA will be 7,5 Million tons.

This year, Sisecam made another investment in the USA to meet the logistics needs of its natural soda ash investment in the country. Sisecam became an equal partner in Ciner’s the Stockton Port Management project in California. The project is designed to establish a logistics infrastructure that will facilitate the future export activities of Sisecam's ongoing soda ash investments in the USA. Sisecam employs 513 people in the USA and contributed to the country's economy with exports totaling USD 268 Million in the first 7 months of 2023.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda ash producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Turkey.

Sisecam who takes firm steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies, and uninterruptedly continues to transform its digital infrastructure and culture by considering the future necessities. Sisecam who has 88 years of experience, more than 24 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and a sales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey in line with its "Global Excellence" strategy and with an inclusive approach that supports the development of company's entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect. www.sisecam.com.tr

