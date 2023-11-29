Global Vegetable Oils Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Biofuels - The New Growth Avenue for Vegetable Oils

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030



The global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 215.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 315.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The provided tables present an extensive analysis of palm, soybean, canola, sunflower & safflower, and other vegetable oils consumption across various geographic regions. They offer insights into historical consumption trends, current consumption figures, and future projections until 2030.

The report also provide data on different processing methods such as mechanical, hydrogenation, and other methods, as well as the utilization of vegetable oils in various sectors, including food, industrial, and biofuel applications. The analysis allows for a comprehensive understanding of the global vegetable oils market dynamics, regional variations, and growth prospects over a 16-year perspective.

Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach 121.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Soybean segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 18 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 69.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

In the United States, the vegetable oils market is marked by the dominance of soybean oil despite the popularity of alternative vegetable oils. Sustainable production practices are driving demand for palm oil, while olive oil sales benefit from their perceived health benefits.

In Canada and Japan, vegetable oils markets show varying levels of presence, and in China, a growing middle class's preference for nutrition and safety fuels consumption. Europe experiences wide regional variations, with a focus on sustainability and high-quality niche oils. India, with its diverse consumption patterns and wellness considerations, transitions from traditional oils to palm, sunflower, and soybean oil.

Asia-Pacific, including Australia, witnesses strong growth, particularly in palm oil-based biodiesel production. Indonesia and Malaysia remain key players in global palm oil production, with promising outlooks despite market constraints. South Korea and other Asian countries also contribute to the region's vegetable oils market landscape.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

