29 November 2023

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

Change of the Company’s Auditor

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc has appointed Royce Peeling Green Limited (“RPG”) as its new independent Auditor with immediate effect.

The Board has approved the appointment of RPG as the Company's Auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The re-appointment of RPG for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2024.

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company's previous Auditor, Hazlewoods LLP (“Hazlewoods”), has deposited with the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters connected to it ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors. Hazlewoods has resigned as the Company’s Auditor following a change in strategy over the sectors in which it operates.

A copy of the Section 519 statement will be sent to all shareholders who are entitled to receive a copy of the Company’s Annual Report and Financial Statements.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk