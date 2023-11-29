Global Exhibition Organizing Market Report 2023-2030 - Metaverse Bodes Significant Opportunities, Increasing Use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exhibition Organizing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Exhibition Organizing Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Exhibition Organizing estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis covers different types of exhibitions, such as art exhibitions, commercial exhibitions, academic exhibitions, and other applications, providing insights into their respective revenues and growth trends across different regions. This data offers a detailed view of the exhibition organizing industry, highlighting its historical performance and future prospects in various segments and geographic areas.

Art Exhibitions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.5% CAGR and reach US$33.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Commercial Exhibitions segment is estimated at 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global exhibition organizing market. It includes data on annual sales from 2014 to 2030, recent and future revenue projections with corresponding growth rates for various geographic regions, historical revenue analysis from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective on the market.



The Exhibition Organizing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 13.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Spells Doom for Global Market

COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$ Million) due to Cancellations

COVID-19 Crisis Similar to 2008 Financial Crisis for Event Industry

14 Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due to COVID-19

Specter of COVID-19-Induced Challenges Prompt Events Industry to Bet on Virtual Event

Virtual Events Gain Prominence

Competition

Exhibition Organizing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS

Global Exhibition Organizing Market Set to Display Spectacular Performance

North America Steals Show on Global Exhibition Organizing Market

US B2B Exhibition Industry Marches Ahead with Robust Recovery

Art Exhibitions Hold a Major Share of the Market

Global Exhibition Organizing Market: Prominent Drivers & Restraints

Market Restraint: Rising Concerns over Terrorism

Market Outlook: Global Exhibitions Market Heads towards Expedited Recovery after Headwinds

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization Emerges as Humming Trend in Exhibitions in Post-Pandemic World

Digitalization in Exhibition Space Paving Way for Smart Events

Digital Technology is Almost Omnipresent in Exhibition Organizing World

Adoption of Smart Events Set to Rise

Slew of Technology Trends Making Big Difference to Event & Exhibition Organizing

Contactless Technology

Wearable Event Technology

Live Streaming, Translation & Polls

Event Gamification & Matchmaking Algorithms

AR & VR and More Bandwidth

Going Hybrid

RFID, Geofencing & Wayfinding

QR Codes & Holograms

Social Media & Community Forums

Outdoor Spaces & Better Studio Areas

Hybrid Model: The New Fad

Mega Hybrid Event Trends that Exhibition Organizers Need to Focus On

Triumphant Trends with Transformative Implications for Events & Exhibitions

Metaverse Bodes Significant Opportunities for Exhibition Organizing

Increasing Use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to Support Market Growth

Global Market Capitalization of NFT Transactions (In US$ Million) for Years 2018 Through 2022

Enhanced Internet Network Capabilities to Support Large Scale Adoption of Exhibition Organizing

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: 2021

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: 2021

Increasing Usage of Smartphones to Drive Growth of Exhibition Organizing Market

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Virtual Events Continue to Evolve

Growing Focus On Sustainability

