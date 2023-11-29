Mobile Imaging Services Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030 at 3.3% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global mobile imaging services market was valued at US$ 14.7 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 18.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2023 and 2030.



Global mobile imaging services market has experienced substantial growth and innovation in recent yearsdue to advancements in mobile imaging technology, increasing demand for convenient healthcare services, and rising telemedicine. One of the key drivers behind expansion of this market is growing preference for mobile imaging services due to its ability to provide on-the-spot diagnostics and reduce the need for patients to travel to healthcare facilities. This is particularly beneficial for growing elderly or immobile patients, those in remote areas and during emergency situations.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3875

According to a World Health Organization report published in October 2022, by 2030, more than 16% of the population will be aged 60 years and above. This growing elderly population, is expected to augment the demand for mobile imaging services over the forecast period. Moreover, mobile imaging services offer cost effectiveness by eliminating the overhead costs associated with maintaining fixed imaging centers.

Market Driver

Telemedicine has played a pivotal role in the market growth by allowing healthcare providers to remotely access and interpret images, thus, enabling real-time consultations with patients. The integration of mobile imaging with cloud-based systems and electronic health records has facilitated seamless data sharing, storage and retrieval, therby, enhancing overall efficiency and patient care. Further, growing telemedicine under the influence of government support will encourage the growth of mobile imaging services market. For instance, in June 2021, a "Telemedicine" training program for remote patient contact was started by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS). The program was accessible to all medical professionals, who would receive a three-hour introduction to the tools for using digital technology to treat patients remotely.

Market Key Developments

On July 07, 2023, KA Imaging, a Canada-based company that specializes in developing innovative X-ray imaging technologies, announced its plans to launch Reveal Mobi Pro dual-energy mobile X-ray system.

In February 2023, the powerful "Carestream Motion Mobile X-ray system" from Carestream Health India was introduced at the Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRIA) convention in Amritsar. The system is completely set up to conduct a wide variety of general radiography examinations.

In July 2022, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation-Europe, a Japan-based multinational conglomerate, launched a new hybrid C-arm and portable x-ray device. The FDR Cross device is intended to provide high quality static and fluoroscopic x-ray images during surgery and other medical procedures.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3875

Key Market Takeaways:

Global mobile imaging services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The key players in the market are focusing on portfolio expansion by increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies like partnership and collaboration. For instance, in December 2020, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based multinational technology company, and Carl Zeiss AG, an leading technology enterprise, entered into global partnership for mobile imaging.

Among product type, MRI segment is estimated to hold a dominant position, owing to increasing number of product launches. For instance, in November 2022, Siemens Healthineers, a Germany-based company which provides healthcare solutions and services, introduced a new mobile magnetic resonance imaging scanner Magnetom Viato.Mobile.

Key players operating in the global mobile imaging services market include Carestream Health, Accurate Imaging, Inc., Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc., Atlantic Medical Imaging, Axiom Mobile Imaging, Boston Imaging, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Cobalt Diagnostic Imaging, DMS Health Technologies, Inc., Front Range Mobile Imaging, Inc., Imaging On Site, Inc., InHealth Group, Interim Diagnostic Imaging, LLC, Jacksonville Mobile Imaging Services, Inc., Nuffield Health, Shared Imaging LLC, and VanScan Ltd.

Market Restraint

The regular maintenance required by mobile imaging modalities is anticipated tohamper the expansion of the global mobile imaging services market. The stress on the device caused by vibration, torque, shock, and lateral and vertical motions of the trailer, truck, or van can be the cause of the high maintenance needs. Further, the product recalls due to malfunctioning of devices can jeopardize with the brand reputation,n and affect product adoption in the market. For instance, in June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration directed Class 2 device recall of AMX Navigate Mobile XRay System by GE Healthcare, LLC., a global healthcare technology and diagnostics company, because of an unexpected column motion while attempting to park the column on the AMX Navigate mobile X-ray system.

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3875

Market Opportunity

The medical device sector has always benefited from technological advancements. Increasing integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for the boosting efficiency of the devices is, thus, expected to propel growth of mobile imaging devices market in the forecast years. For instance, in February 2023, -Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a India-based diagnostic company, announced partnership with Qure.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) software, for medical imaging. The partnership is aimed to deploy Qure.ai’s cutting-edge AI technology in Mylab’s soon-to-be-launched portable chest X-rays for early detection of tuberculosis and aid in universal lung health.

Market Cross Sectional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer the fastest growth opportunities for the mobile ultrasound imaging devices due to increasing product launches in the region by local manufacturers. For instance, in July 2023, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited, an India-based manufacturer of industrial imaging products, launched a new handheld, wireless ultrasound device PocketPro H2. Rapid soft tissue examination of ligaments, muscles, cartilage, inflammation, and joint instability is reportedly facilitated by the ultrasound device.

Read complete market research report, "Mobile Imaging Services Market, By Product Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, and Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market, By Product Type: X-ray Ultrasound CT MRI PET/CT Bone Densitometry Electrocardiogram (EKG) Mammography

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market, By End User: Hospitals & Private Clinics Home Healthcare Providers Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care & Hospice Agencies Sports Organizations Others (Military Institutions, Prisons)

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Find more related trending reports below:

Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market, by Product Type (Mobile Devices and Handheld Devices) By Technology (Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography), By Application (Orthopedic Imaging, Chest Imaging, Dental Imaging, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Radiology Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Small Animal Imaging Market, by Product Type (Optical Imaging Systems {Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems, Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems, and X-Ray/Optical Imaging Systems}, Nuclear Imaging Systems {Micro-PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Systems, Micro-SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Systems, and Trimodality (SPECT/PET/CT) Systems}, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems, Ultrasound Systems, CT (Computed Tomography) Systems, and Others {Photoacoustic Imaging Systems and Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems, among others}), by Application (Monitoring Drug Treatment Response, Bio-distribution Studies, Cancer Cell Detection, Biomarkers, and Others {Longitudinal Studies and Epigenetics, among others}), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic/ Research Institutes, and Others {Contract Research Organizations, Laboratories, among others}), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Medical Health Screening Services Market, By Test Type (Routine Tests, Non-Routine Tests, Cancer Screening Tests, Specialty Tests, and Others), By Setting Type (Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories, Workplaces, Ambulatory Care Centers, Multi-specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), By Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Saliva, and Others), By End User (Hospitals/Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Workplaces, Research Institutes, Others), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

Widefield Imaging Systems Market, by Component (Instrument, Software (Image Viewing Software, Data Analysis and Interpretation Software)), By Indication (Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Pediatric Retinal Diseases, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Ocular Oncology, Uveitis, Chorioretinal Disease, Glaucoma, Others), By Modality (Standalone, Portable), By End User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

