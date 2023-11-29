Global Loudspeakers Market Report 2023-2030 - Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loudspeakers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Loudspeakers Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Loudspeakers estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global loudspeakers market, offering insights into recent, current, and future sales trends. The analysis includes annual sales data from 2014 to 2030, historical sales figures from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective on sales trends. This data helps to understand the market's performance over time and its potential growth in the coming years.

Soundbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

It covers various types of loudspeakers, including soundbars, satellite/subwoofer speakers, subwoofer speakers, outdoor speakers, in-wall speakers, and other product segments, across different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The Loudspeakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 520 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Loudspeakers: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for Wireless Speakers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music from Cloud Servers

Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024

Competition

Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Soundbars (Product Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Recent Market Activity

Loudspeakers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for high Quality Loud Speakers

Increasing Use of High-Quality Surround Sound Systems in Movie Theaters

Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects

Wider Availability of High-Speed Internet Amplifies Music Listener Numbers

Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers

Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in Speaker Systems

Consistent Advancements in Components Helps Improve Sound Systems

Researchers Develop Nanoscale Skin-Attachable Loudspeakers & Microphones for Audio Output

AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker Systems Continue to Grow in Popularity

Development of Micro & Small Speakers and Innovative Designs to Produce High Sound from Tiny Devices

Focus on High Quality Music and MQA Technology Drives Demand for Quality Systems

Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction

Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence

Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers

HVT Technology Gains Attention

Despite the Advent of Smaller and Lighter Speakers, Bulkier and Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home Entertainment

Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for Standalone Subwoofers

In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest

Rise in Outdoor Living Trend Augurs Well for Outdoor Speakers

Soundbars: A Growing Threat to Traditional Loudspeakers

New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience

Rise in Penetration of Thin, Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars

Increased Preference for Media Consumption on Smartphone Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers

Growing Use of Smartphones for Music Listening to Benefit Demand for Docking Speakers

Continued Strong Growth in Smartphone Sales Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Docking Speakers

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Rising Living Standards

Advent of E-commerce Boosts Sales of Loudspeakers

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Counterfeit Products

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Declining Margins

Established Role of Headphones: Major Market Deterrent

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Loudspeaker: A Technical Exposition

Loudspeakers: A Technical Preview

A Peek Into Technology Lifecycle of Loudspeakers

Types of Loudspeakers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 306 Featured)

Altec Lansing, LLC (USA)

Bowers & Wilkins Group Limited (UK)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Boston Acoustics, Inc. (USA)

Cambridge SoundWorks (USA)

Creative Technology, Inc. (USA)

Definitive Technology (USA)

DEI Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Sound United (USA)

Polk Audio (USA)

Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA)

Bang & Olufsen (Denmark)

KLH Audio (USA)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Philips North America Corporation (USA)

SpeakerCraft (USA)

Sonance (USA)

Sonos Inc., (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

VIZIO Inc. (USA)

VOXX International Corporation (USA)

Klipsch Group, Inc. (USA)

Yamaha Corporation (Japan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rj83oo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment