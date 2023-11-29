Automotive Electric Drivetrain Components Market projected to reach USD 241.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Automotive Electric Drivetrain Components Market ” , By Components (Electric Drive Module, DC/DC Converter, Battery Packs, Thermal System, DC/AC Inverter, Power Distribution Module), Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Region.

Market Overview

The global automotive electric drivetrain components market plays a pivotal role in the automotive industry's transition towards electrification. As the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to rise, the market for electric drivetrain components, such as electric motors, power electronics, and transmissions, has become increasingly significant. These components form the core of electric drivetrains, enabling the efficient conversion of electrical energy into mechanical power for vehicle propulsion. The adoption of electric drivetrain components is instrumental in reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and promoting sustainability in the transportation sector.

Furthermore, the growth of the automotive electric drivetrain components market fosters innovation and technological advancements. Automotive manufacturers and suppliers are investing in research and development to enhance the performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of electric drivetrain components. This not only benefits the industry by meeting the evolving demands of environmentally conscious consumers but also contributes to the overall ecosystem by driving advancements in electric vehicle technology. The market's expansion creates opportunities for collaboration among automotive companies, component suppliers, and technology providers, fostering a dynamic ecosystem that accelerates the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and supports the global automotive industry's shift towards a more sustainable future.

Major Vendors in the Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain Components Market:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Hexagon AB

VALEO

BorgWarner

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaeffler AG

UNIVANCE Corporation

Rising Embrace of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Continuous advancements in technology are playing a pivotal role in shaping the automotive electric drivetrain components market. Innovations in materials, design, and manufacturing processes are enhancing the performance, efficiency, and reliability of electric drivetrain components. One notable example is the development of high-energy-density batteries that enable longer driving ranges and faster charging times, addressing one of the key challenges faced by electric vehicles.

Moreover, advancements in power electronics and electric motor design are leading to more compact and lightweight drivetrain solutions without compromising performance. The integration of smart technologies, such as regenerative braking systems and advanced control algorithms, further optimizes energy utilization in electric drivetrains. These technological advancements not only improve the overall efficiency of electric vehicles but also contribute to the growth of the automotive electric drivetrain components market. The increasing focus on autonomous and connected vehicles is also influencing the development of advanced drivetrain components, as these technologies demand sophisticated electric propulsion systems for reliable and efficient operation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for electric vehicles

Stringent emission regulations

Advances in electric drivetrain technology

Growing consumer awareness of environmental sustainability

Opportunities:

Government incentives and subsidies for electric vehicles

Rising investment in research and development

Expanding charging infrastructure

Collaborations and partnerships in the automotive industry

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Continuous advancements in automotive electric drivetrain components technologies and ongoing research in neuroscience contribute significantly to the growth of the global automotive electric drivetrain components market. Innovations in device design, materials, and programming algorithms have led to the development of more sophisticated and patient-specific automotive electric drivetrain components solutions. Miniaturization of devices, improved battery life, and enhanced connectivity features have increased the acceptance and adoption of automotive electric drivetrain components therapies.

The emergence of closed-loop or feedback-controlled systems represents a notable technological advancement in automotive electric drivetrain components. These systems can dynamically adjust stimulation parameters based on real-time physiological feedback, optimizing therapeutic outcomes. Additionally, the exploration of new modalities, such as non-invasive automotive electric drivetrain components techniques, broadens the scope of automotive electric drivetrain components applications, attracting both clinicians and patients. The collaborative efforts of research institutions and industry players in driving innovation further propel the market forward, fostering a conducive environment for technological breakthroughs in automotive electric drivetrain components.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for Automotive Electric Drivetrain Components.

The dominating region in the global automotive electric drivetrain components market is currently Asia-Pacific, with China being the frontrunner. China has emerged as a major player in the electric vehicle industry, supported by ambitious government targets, robust infrastructure development, and strong consumer demand for electric cars. The country's dominance in the market is evident from its leading position in electric vehicle sales and production.

In terms of market share and growth potential, India is an upcoming player in the automotive electric drivetrain components market. The Indian government has announced ambitious plans to promote electric mobility, offering incentives and subsidies to both manufacturers and consumers. The push for cleaner transportation and the growing need to reduce air pollution in major cities are driving the demand for electric vehicles in India. As a result, the market for electric drivetrain components is expected to witness substantial growth in the country.

Furthermore, Brazil in South America is showing promise as an emerging market for electric vehicles and drivetrain components. The Brazilian government is taking steps to encourage the adoption of electric mobility, creating opportunities for manufacturers in the drivetrain components sector. These emerging markets present high growth potential due to a combination of supportive government policies, increasing environmental consciousness, and a growing middle-class population, which is likely to drive the demand for electric vehicles and their components.

The Components Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global automotive electric drivetrain components market, the components segment, comprising Electric Drive Module, DC/DC Converter, Battery Packs, Thermal System, DC/AC Inverter, and Power Distribution Module, stands out as the dominant force. This dominance can be attributed to the interplay of several factors. The electric drive module and DC/AC Inverter form the core of electric vehicle propulsion, ensuring efficient energy conversion and transfer. Battery packs play a pivotal role in addressing range anxiety and advancing energy storage technologies. The DC/DC Converter optimizes power distribution, enhancing overall system efficiency. Simultaneously, the thermal system regulates temperature, safeguarding the drivetrain components. The power distribution module ensures seamless coordination among diverse components. This comprehensive integration and synergy among these segments contribute to the dominance of the components segment, reflecting the critical role it plays in advancing the automotive electric drivetrain landscape.

