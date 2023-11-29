Global Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Size To Worth USD 1.66 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.8%

New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.04 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.66 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.





Rotator cuff injury treatment encompasses a range of approaches tailored to the severity of the injury. Initially, conservative management involving rest, ice, and anti-inflammatory medications can alleviate pain and reduce inflammation. Physical therapy plays a pivotal role, focusing on exercises that enhance strength, flexibility, and shoulder mechanics. For moderate cases, corticosteroid injections can provide short-term relief. In more severe instances, surgical intervention might be considered, particularly for full-thickness tears or cases where conservative methods prove ineffective. Surgical options comprise arthroscopic techniques for minimally invasive repair or, in complex cases, open surgery.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 160 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Treatment (Surgical Treatment, Physiotherapy, and Pharmaceutical Treatment), By Injury Severity (Full-Thickness and Partial-Thickness), By Cause (Acute and Degenerative), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, and others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

In 2022, the surgical treatment segment accounted for around 52.8% market share

On the basis of the treatment, the global rotator cuff injury treatment market is segmented into surgical treatment, physiotherapy, and pharmaceutical treatment. The surgical treatment segment commands the largest market share in the rotator cuff injury treatment market due to several reasons. Surgical interventions, such as arthroscopic repair or open surgery, are often preferred for severe or complex rotator cuff injuries, ensuring better tissue fixation and recovery. Advancements in surgical techniques and equipment enhance the success rates of these procedures, driving their popularity.

The partial-thickness segment held the largest market with more than 55.3% revenue share in 2022

Based on the injury severity, the global rotator cuff injury treatment market is segmented into full-thickness and partial-thickness. The partial-thickness tear segment commands the largest market share in the rotator cuff injury treatment market due to several factors. Partial-thickness tears are more common than full-thickness tears, accounting for a significant portion of rotator cuff injuries. These tears often respond well to conservative treatments like physical therapy, injections, and rest, making them a favorable choice for both patients and healthcare providers

The degenerative segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period

Based on the cause, the global rotator cuff injury treatment market is segmented into acute and degenerative. The degenerative tear segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the rotator cuff injury treatment market during the forecast period due to compelling reasons. Degenerative tears often result from age-related wear and tear, which is becoming more prevalent as the population ages. This demographic shift propels the demand for effective treatments targeting degenerative tears.

The hospitals segment held the largest market with more than 42.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-user, the global rotator cuff injury treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment dominates the rotator cuff injury treatment market for several reasons. Hospitals possess comprehensive medical infrastructure, including specialized orthopedic departments and surgical facilities, making them a primary choice for rotator cuff injury treatment. They offer a range of services from diagnostics to surgery and post-operative care, ensuring holistic patient management. Additionally, hospitals often have skilled medical professionals experienced in treating such injuries.

Europe is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 4.9% over the projected period

Based on region, Europe is projected for substantial growth in the forecast period within the rotator cuff injury treatment market. This projection is attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding geriatric population, and a growing focus on sports-related injuries. The region's emphasis on research and technological advancements, along with collaborations between academic institutions and healthcare providers, supports the development of innovative treatment methods.

North America dominates the rotator cuff injury treatment market due to factors such as a high prevalence of rotator cuff injuries, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong investment in research and development. The region's access to cutting-edge medical technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and skilled professionals contribute to its market leadership.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Some of the major players in the global rotator cuff injury treatment market include Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., 3S Ortho, Breg, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, PLC, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Inc., Evolutis India Pvt. Ltd., and Karl Storz.

Recent Market Developments

In May 2022, DePuy Synthes obtains FDA 510(k) clearance for the INHANCE Shoulder System, which is utilised in reverse total shoulder arthroplasty.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global rotator cuff injury treatment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market, By Treatment

Surgical Treatment

Physiotherapy

Pharmaceutical Treatment

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market, By Injury Severity

Full-Thickness

Partial-Thickness

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market, By Cause

Acute

Degenerative

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



