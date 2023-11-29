Single Use Assemblies Market worth $5.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single Use Assemblies Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.2 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising focus on increasing bioprocessing capacities among biopharmaceutical companies, benefits of single-use assemblies such as cost savings with single-use assemblies, addressing global need for better, cheaper, and faster biologics production, and faster implementation of single-use assembly components in the bioprocess cycle and a lower risk of cross-contamination.

Single Use Assemblies Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Solution, Application & End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Emerging Market Key Market Driver Technological advancements in single-use assemblies is projecting the market growth

The integration of sensors and smart connectors is driving the single-use assemblies market by revolutionizing the way disposable or single-use systems are used in various industries, particularly in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. This integration enhances the efficiency, reliability, and safety of these assemblies in several ways including data logging, automation and control, cost efficiency, and real-time monitoring of critical process parameters, such as temperature, pressure, pH levels, and flow rates.

Based on product, the global single-use assemblies market has been segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. The filtration assemblies segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as reduced contamination and reduced production cost. Single-use filtration assemblies provide a sterile and efficient filtration process while eliminating the need for cleaning, sterilization, and validation of reusable equipment.

Based on solution, the global single-use assemblies market has been segmented into standard solutions and customized solutions. In 2022, the standard solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors exhibited a significant inclination toward adopting standard solutions. This preference can be associated with benefits of standard solutions, including heightened manufacturing process efficiency, lowered capital expenditures, enhanced flexibility via the utilization of pre-qualified components for assembly construction, reduced implementation time, and greater versatility in production scheduling.

Based on application, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into filtration & purification, aseptic transfer, cell culture & mixing, formulation & fill-finish, storage, and sampling. The filtration & purification segment accounted for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market in 2022. Also, the segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as production flexibility with the use of single use filtration assemblies. Further the single use filtration assemblies eliminate the need to have multiple setups for production of different products and increase the number of biopharmaceuticals receiving regulatory approvals.

The key regional markets for global single-use assemblies market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the as the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region, the rising number of drug development projects, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, significant spending on R&D activities, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry. Companies can capitalize on this by offering innovative single-use assembly solutions that align with the needs of established manufacturing facilities and research institutions. Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs and CMOs in several Asia Pacific countries. Establishing a strong local presence or forming partnerships with regional distributors and manufacturers can help global players in the single-use assemblies market to gain a foothold in the diverse and rapidly growing Asia Pacific market.

Single Use Assemblies market major players covered in the report

This report categorizes the single-use assemblies market into the following segments:

Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Product

Bag Assemblies

Filtration Assemblies

Bottle Assemblies

Mixing System Assemblies

Other Products

Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Solution

Standard Solutions

Customized Solutions

Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Application

Filtration & Purification

Cell culture & Mixing

Storage

Sampling

Formulation & Fill-Finish

Other Applications

Single-Use Assemblies Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Single-Use Assemblies Market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) acquired the chromatography division of Novasep (France). The portfolio acquired comprises chromatography systems primarily suited for smaller biomolecules.

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened a new single-use technology site in Tennessee, which has 400,000 square feet of floor space. It became the company’s largest SUT site in its growing network.

Key Stakeholders:

Life Science Instrumentation and Reagent Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Consulting Firms

Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Healthcare Service Providers (Including Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers)

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global single-use assemblies market based on the solution, product, application, end user and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall single-use assemblies market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the single-use assemblies market.

