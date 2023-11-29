Aurora Cloud Console Goes Live: Streamlining Blockchain Business Management for Companies

Gibraltar, GI, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Labs introduces Aurora Cloud and the Aurora Cloud Console, a market-first platform uniquely designed to streamline business management and set new benchmarks for seamless blockchain integration.

Empowering Businesses in the Web3 Transition

Aurora Labs has always been at the forefront of blockchain innovation, striving to make the transition to Blockchain smooth and accessible for businesses of all sizes. Aurora Cloud is our comprehensive SaaS solution designed to facilitate this shift, offering tools that cater to the unique needs of businesses as they adopt blockchain technology.

The Aurora Cloud Console is the cornerstone of this initiative. This platform is tailored to overcome common blockchain adoption barriers. It provides the highest level of customization currently available on the market, enhances security, ensures regulatory compliance, and offers scalable solutions that grow with your business. Aurora Cloud is not just a participant in the blockchain industry; it’s a pioneer, empowering businesses with the tools to succeed and excel in the Web3 era.

Key Features of Aurora Cloud

Customizable Chains: At the core of Aurora Cloud are the Aurora Chains. These allow for unparalleled customization of blockchain infrastructure, enabling clients to select their base token, design gas mechanisms, and decide on open or permissioned ecosystems, aligning perfectly with their business objectives.

Gas Fee Flexibility: Aurora Cloud introduces the innovative option to remove gas fees, providing a seamless experience to new and existing users alike.

Interoperability: With an interconnected network of chains, Aurora Cloud ensures that businesses enter a global network, sharing resources and functionality across a unified ecosystem.

Marketplace of Add-ons: To further ease the integration process, our marketplace offers an array of add-ons, from KYC compliance to fiat currency onramps, streamlining the deployment and ongoing management of blockchain applications.

Real-time Analytics: Clients have access to detailed analytics within the Cloud Console, offering real-time data on transactions, wallet activities, and the health of their blockchain, providing the ease of a ready-to-use platform.

Industry Versatility: The adaptability of Aurora Cloud spans several industries, enabling tokenization in real estate, invigorating gaming platforms, and revolutionizing financial services, among others.

Business Transformations with Aurora Cloud

PipeFlare: Redefining Web3 Gaming

PipeFlare, a blockchain gaming hub, home to 17+ games, seamlessly enhanced its user experience using Aurora Cloud's gas management feature. By compiling a list of contracts on Aurora mainnet and implementing logic for free transaction allocation, PipeFlare was able to enhance their user experience, resulting in a remarkable 20x surge in daily transactions, now totaling 50k per day since the Aurora launch. Aurora Cloud's innovation not only elevated user satisfaction but also drove significant transaction volume, attracting hundreds of thousands of new users to the PipeFlare platform.

PowerGold: Transforming Renewable Energy Investments

PowerGold, an Enpower affiliate that focuses on green energy investments, has partnered with Aurora Cloud to overcome the regulatory hurdles associated with their token sale. By deploying a dedicated chain with Aurora Cloud, and launching an Automated Market Maker (AMM), PowerGold achieved its goal of enabling seamless ENP token transactions within a robust and compliant network. Currently in its developmental stage, PowerGold is gearing up to revolutionize the renewable energy investment sector, placing a strong emphasis on transparency, compliance, and, most importantly, accessibility, all with the help of Aurora Cloud.

The Vision and Mission Behind Aurora Cloud

The Aurora Cloud Console is now live, with a user-centric interface for effortless management of your business.

The roadmap for Aurora Cloud envisions a future where the console evolves into a fully autonomous system, lowering the technical barriers to blockchain utilization. Our ambition is to deliver an unparalleled user experience, mirroring the autonomy of services like Google Cloud, yet in the blockchain arena, empowering businesses with total control over their blockchain solutions.

Explore how the Aurora Cloud Console can facilitate your Web3 journey. Learn more on auroracloud.dev

About Aurora Labs

Powered by its high-performance EVM, and fully trustless Rainbow Bridge, Aurora combines an Ethereum-compatible experience with the modern blockchain performance of NEAR Protocol. Aurora provides an optimal environment for the creation of scalable, carbon-neutral, future-safe, and low-cost Web3 services, as well as the perfect tools to bring to life your Web3 initiatives. Try Aurora Cloud, our all-in-one blockchain solution for enterprises, and get your Web3 journey started!



