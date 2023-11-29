ManTech Wins $261 Million Air Force Contract for Mission IT, Intelligent Systems Engineering and Cyber

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has won a $261 million U.S. Air Force contract to provide an array of mission IT, intelligent systems engineering (ISE), cyber and other advanced technology solutions that will help accelerate U.S. air dominance.



“ManTech has decades of experience in developing and delivering sophisticated mission IT, ISE and cyber solutions for our customers and we are pleased to deliver these capabilities for the significant missions of the Air Force,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “Our innovative solutions support electronic warfare, military grade cybersecurity, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and will give Air Force pilots and crews a significant edge over opponents.”







Under this new five-year contract, ManTech will provide weapon systems engineering and integration, network solutions and operations, mission support center services, specialized software testing and support, electronic warfare software programming, F-35 Partner Programming Lab support, digital twin cyber penetration testing and the ability to test technology solutions for efficiency and speed.

Specific customers supported include the U.S. Air Force 53rd Wing Operations and 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing Technical Support Services (TSS), the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and the 668th Cyberspace Wing of the 16th Air Force. Locations for the work include Eglin AFB and Tyndall AFB in the Florida Panhandle, Nellis AFB in southern Nevada, Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, and Hill AFB in northern Utah.

