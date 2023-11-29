Image Protect, Inc. Announces Total Debt Reduction of $1,517,735 in 2023

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that in the most recent quarter it has reduced company debt by an additional $84,773 with an additional $100,000 currently under negotiation.



The Company will continue to work diligently to reduce and retire additional debt, and is also working on cancellation of common stock in order to reduce the total outstanding shares.

CEO James Ballas states: “We are very pleased to have retired and reduced this substantial amount of company debt and we will continue to explore all available options to retire additional debt and common stock so that we build shareholder value and create an environment that best helps the Review Control brand and its growth.”

President Frank Casella states: “Our team at Review Control™ are very satisfied with the commitment of the Company to address core financial fundamentals. In our opinion, this sets the stage for a growth-oriented approach to the expansion of our operations and maintaining shareholder value. These important precepts were part of our original determination to become an acquisition opportunity for Image Protect, and we applaud these ongoing efforts to build a sound financial structure and support our plans for 2024 and beyond.”

The Company will continue to expand its multi-media advertising strategies for Review Control™ Reputation Management and will continue to update shareholders and the investor public through regular news, through X (Formerly Twitter), and through other social media channels.

View the latest Review Control™ television commercial: The first 30-second television commercial that is currently airing on multiple business channels in selected markets can be viewed here… https://vimeo.com/876857654 and the Company encourages all shareholders to share the link with others to spread the word about Review Control™ Reputation Management and what it can do to help businesses of all types and sizes.

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, it’s newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and a growing family satisfied clients.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



