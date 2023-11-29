Gain Therapeutics to Participate in AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: GANX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Matthias Alder, Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel during the AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit taking place at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, in Boston, Massachusetts December 5-6, 2023.



AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Format: Panel Discussion – Collaboration is Key to Enhancing AI-Driven Drug Discovery

To register for the event, please click here .

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate GT-02287, in development for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson’s disease, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Leveraging AI-supported structural biology, proprietary algorithms and supercomputer-powered physics-based models, the company’s SEE-Tx® discovery platform can identify novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins, pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies. Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology. For more information, please visit GainTherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor & Media Contact:

Susan Sharpe

Linnden Communications

(919) 602-2330

susan@linndencom.com