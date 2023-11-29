BrightInsight Ranked 307th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc. , provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech compliant digital health solutions, today announced it ranked 307th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This is the second year in a row that BrightInsight has made the list. BrightInsight grew 431% between 2019 and 2022 and ranked 56th of the 94 Fast 500 companies based in the Bay Area, and 174th of the 310 software and services companies.



“We are honored to be recognized again as one of the fastest growing companies in North America. The significant growth that BrightInsight achieved reflects the tremendous work of every team member—from engineering and product to sales and marketing, to customer success,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO and Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “2023 has been all about product launches and generating proof points for our customers. With several launches of patient companion apps and SaMD around the globe, we continue to partner with many of the world’s leading life sciences companies, helping them to differentiate their therapies and harness unique real-world data to drive business and clinical value."

Highlights from 2023 include:

BrightInsight serves as the Legal Manufacturer of Record for a first-of-its-kind Ophthalmology app, successfully registering the app as a SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. BrightInsight has now completed 14 SaMD.

This year BrightInsight launched a new version of a customer’s patient companion app and expanded it globally beyond the U.S. to Japan, Canada and Latin America with new versions of the app customized to each market. Global expansion is being driven by significant adoption and high retention rates among the brand’s U.S. users.

Continuing its expertise in rare diseases, BrightInsight launched a new patient companion app for a groundbreaking gene therapy for hemophilia B.

BrightInsight made key updates to the BrightInsight® Platform adding new mobile and data analytics capabilities to enable our biopharma customers to rapidly build, configure, localize and optimize patient companion apps at scale, in a more cost-effective manner. The Platform can now support NFC and Bluetooth connectivity for medical device integrations across multiple device types. Patient apps built on the BrightInsight Platform can integrate seamlessly with Apple Health and Google Fit and are interoperable through FHIR standards with Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Laboratory Information Systems (LIS). Data dashboards enable exporting and analysis of app utilization and engagement for ongoing app optimization, in a way that meets privacy requirements.

BrightInsight expanded the capabilities of its Disease Management Solution , a configurable suite of digital applications. The Disease Management Solution now offers additional features that support core use cases including patient diagnosis, treatment selection, patient support program engagement and more.

BrightInsight was named to the Fierce Medtech Fierce 15. The Fierce Medtech’s Fierce 15 spotlights the most exciting startups in medtech.



Frost & Sullivan named BrightInsight the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year in the IoT healthcare solutions industry.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech compliant digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including companion apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website , Blog , X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn pages.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Source 1: Attentive “2022 Mobile Customer Engagement Benchmark Report”

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Burgess

SVP of Marketing, BrightInsight

(669) 268-2838

jamie.burgess@brighinsight.com

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

(617) 510-4373

helen@shikcommunications.com

Copyright © 2023 BrightInsight, Inc. BrightInsight and the BrightInsight logo are trademarks of BrightInsight, Inc. Other trademarks are the trademarks of their owners.



