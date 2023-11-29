Cogent Biosciences Announces Poster Presentations at Upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place December 5-9, 2023 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.



Poster Details

The posters will be available on the ‘Posters and Publications’ page of Cogent’s website when they are presented.

Presentation ID: PO3-26-02

Title: Identification of a novel, brain penetrant, EGFR sparing, ErbB2 inhibitor with activity against oncogenic ErbB2 mutations

Session: Poster Session 3

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM CT (1:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET)

Presentation ID: PO3-26-01

Title: Preclinical in vitro and in vivo characterization of a novel, wild-type-sparing, PI3Kα H1047R mutant-selective inhibitor

Session: Poster Session 3

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM CT (1:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET)

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting mutations in FGFR2, ErbB2 and PI3Ka (genes/pathways). Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn . Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact:

Christi Waarich

Senior Director, Investor Relations

christi.waarich@cogentbio.com

617-830-1653