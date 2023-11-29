Asia Broadband Announces Upcoming Release of New Proprietary and Upgraded AABB Wallet and Important User Advisory

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the Company’s new proprietary and upgraded AABB Wallet in mid December, 2023. The new wallet is designed to enhance the user experience with decreased costs, faster transaction processing and increased security.

Following the recent AABBG token migration and conversion process from the Ethereum blockchain to the Algorand blockchain, the Company’s unique and enhanced mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABBG.ALGO will soon reside in the new AABB Wallet.

New AABB Wallet Features:

- The new wallet is 100% decentralized and users will control all their assets at all times.

- All transactions will be documented on the blockchain with 100% transparency and increased efficiency and security.

As the Company prepares for the release of the new AABB Wallet, we want to share an important advisory with our valued users:

In our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of service, the new AABB Wallet is streamlined and designed to support the AABBG token and the predominant cryptocurrencies used today. This strategic decision will enable the Company to deliver a more robust and efficient wallet experience for our users.

Only the following cryptocurrencies will be supported in the new AABB Wallet:

AABBG (on the Algorand Network)

BTC (Bitcoin)

ETH (Ethereum)

ALGO (Algorand)

USDT (on both the Ethereum and Algorand networks)

USDC (on both the Ethereum and Algorand networks)

Action Required:

Users that hold any tokens in their current AABB Wallets, other than those supported and listed above, we kindly request that you withdraw them to another wallet before December 15, 2023.

Important Dates:

- December 15, 2023 – Last day for users to hold non-supported cryptocurrencies (see supported cryptocurrencies list above) in their AABB Wallets.

- December 20, 2023 – Official launch of the new AABB Wallet with enhanced features and improved performance.

- December 20, 2023 - Users can start transferring their AABBG tokens and other supported cryptocurrencies from the current AABB Wallet to the New AABB Wallet.

- December 28, 2023 - The current AABB Wallet and backend systems are turned off. If any user has not transferred their cryptocurrencies off the old wallet by this day, they will be held in escrow.

The Company truly appreciates your continued interest in our unique mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABBG and look forward to ushering in this new era of user-friendly, secure, and efficient blockchain solutions.

For more information about the upcoming wallet release and the user advisory, the customer support team is available at support@aabbgoldtoken.com to help with any inquiries or assistance needed during this transition.

About AABBG Token

AABBG Token is a unique mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency blockchain project dedicated to revolutionizing gold investment holdings by leveraging cutting-edge technology and decentralized solutions. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment, AABBG Token aims to redefine the future of gold-based transactions with its innovative blockchain platform.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Exchange Support: https://aabbexchange.com/faq/ Token Support: https://aabbgoldtoken.com/faq/aabb-wallet/ www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/ Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.AABBExchange.com www.AABBGoldToken.com www.PayAABB.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.