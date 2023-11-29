|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 November 2023
|£29.83m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 November 2023
|£29.83m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,608,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 November 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|64.00p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|64.00p
|Ordinary share price
|60.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(5.47%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 28/11/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Following an announcement released by Real Good Food plc at 4:38pm on 28 November 2023, the Board has reviewed the valuation of the investment in Real Good Food plc and has decided to make a full provision (previously valued at £2.297M). The Board has also reviewed the valuation of the investment in Tactus Holdings Limited, in view of its recent trading performance, and decided to reduce the valuation to £200K (previously valued at £829K).