DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 November 2023£29.83m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 November 2023£29.83m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):46,608,486
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 November 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*64.00p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*64.00p
  
Ordinary share price 60.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(5.47%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 28/11/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
Following an announcement released by Real Good Food plc at 4:38pm on 28 November 2023, the Board has reviewed the valuation of the investment in Real Good Food plc and has decided to make a full provision (previously valued at £2.297M). The Board has also reviewed the valuation of the investment in Tactus Holdings Limited, in view of its recent trading performance, and decided to reduce the valuation to £200K (previously valued at £829K).