Following an announcement released by Real Good Food plc at 4:38pm on 28 November 2023, the Board has reviewed the valuation of the investment in Real Good Food plc and has decided to make a full provision (previously valued at £2.297M). The Board has also reviewed the valuation of the investment in Tactus Holdings Limited, in view of its recent trading performance, and decided to reduce the valuation to £200K (previously valued at £829K).