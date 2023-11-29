Vertiports Market to Surpass USD 11.05 Billion by 2030 Driven by Advancements in VTOL Technology and Government Support | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Vertiports Market , as per the SNS Insider report, witnessed a size of USD 0.24 Billion in 2022 and is projected to surge to USD 11.05 Billion by 2030, experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate of 61.4% from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Vertiports are specialized infrastructure hubs designed to facilitate the landing, takeoff, and maintenance of VTOL aircraft. Unlike traditional airports, these ports are tailored to meet the unique needs of vertical flight vehicles, providing a seamless connection between ground transportation and air travel within urban environments. Vertiports are a vital component in the realization of urban air mobility (UAM), offering a network of strategically located points for convenient and efficient aerial transportation.

Market Analysis

The rapid increase in global urbanization has led to unprecedented levels of traffic congestion in major cities. Vertiports present a scalable solution to alleviate ground transportation congestion by introducing a three-dimensional dimension to urban mobility. This addresses the growing need for efficient and time-saving transportation options in densely populated urban areas. The continuous advancements in VTOL technology, particularly in electric propulsion and autonomy, are instrumental in driving the adoption of vertiports. As VTOL aircraft become more sophisticated and attain higher levels of safety and reliability, the demand for dedicated infrastructure to support these vehicles is on the rise. Vertiports play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless integration of these cutting-edge aircraft into urban airspace. With an increasing focus on environmental sustainability, vertiports contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in urban transportation. Electrically powered VTOL vehicles are inherently cleaner and more environmentally friendly than traditional modes of transportation. As a result, governments and private enterprises are investing in the development of vertiports to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly urban air mobility solutions. All these factors to foster the vertiports market growth.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The Major Players are Altaport Inc., Aeroauto, Anra Technologies, Siemens, Airbus, Sita, Bayards Vertiports, Skyports Infrastructure Limited, Ferrovial, Volocopter GmBH, Lilium Aviation GmBH, Skyways, Urban V S.P.A, Skyscape Inc., Skyportz and Other Players

Vertiports Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 0.24 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 11.05 Bn CAGR CAGR of 61.4% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Vertiports Market Study

The Vertibases segment constitutes a foundational element in the vertiport ecosystem. Essentially, Vertibases serve as the launch and landing pads for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft. These platforms are strategically positioned within urban landscapes to facilitate seamless connectivity, offering a vital link between ground transportation and airborne mobility.

Complementing the Vertibases segment, Terminal Gates play a pivotal role in enhancing the user experience and operational efficiency of urban air mobility services. Terminal Gates serve as passenger hubs, encompassing check-in facilities, security checkpoints, and boarding areas.

Recent Developments

Mott MacDonald and UrbanV have officially joined forces to collectively spearhead the development of Vertiports. This strategic collaboration aims to pave the way for the seamless integration of air taxi services into urban landscapes, addressing the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions.

Eve, a leader in urban air mobility solutions, and Ferrovial, a global infrastructure and transportation specialist, have officially joined forces to develop advanced Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems for vertiports. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in the integration of air taxis into urban airspace, ensuring safe and efficient operations within metropolitan areas.

Market Dynamics Analysis

In the dynamic landscape of urban air mobility, the vertiports market is experiencing a profound transformation, driven by a confluence of factors that serve as both catalysts and constraints. One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of vertiports is the escalating demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions in increasingly congested urban areas. The pressing need to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions has prompted governments and private enterprises to invest significantly in the development of vertiport infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancements in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft have accelerated the feasibility of urban air mobility, further boosting the demand for vertiport facilities. However, amidst the optimistic trajectory, several restraints and challenges present themselves. Regulatory hurdles and airspace management complexities pose significant impediments to the widespread adoption of vertiport infrastructure. As the industry strives to establish standardized regulations and ensure the safe integration of air taxis into urban airspace, navigating these regulatory challenges becomes paramount.

Vertiports Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Vertibases

Vertihubs

Vertipads

By Solution

Terminal Gates

Landing Pads

Charging Stations

Ground Control Stations

Ground Support Equipment

Others

By Location

Ground-based

Floating

Rooftop / Elevated

By Landscape

Regional Vertiports

Urban Vertiports

By Topology

Single

Satellite

Linear

Pier

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of the vertiports market, driven by a confluence of factors. The region's robust infrastructure, coupled with a burgeoning interest in urban air mobility, has paved the way for rapid vertiport development. Cities like Los Angeles and Dallas have emerged as key hubs, fostering partnerships between local authorities and industry players. Europe follows closely behind, with a proactive approach to integrating vertiports into urban planning. Cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, and Munich have witnessed notable investments in vertiport infrastructure, aligning with the region's commitment to sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in vertiport development, fueled by rapid urbanization and the need for efficient intra-city transportation.

Impact of Recession on Vertiports Market Growth

The economic downturn has prompted changes in consumer behavior, impacting the demand for urban air mobility services. Uncertainty about employment and income has led to a potential decrease in discretionary spending on air travel, affecting the utilization of vertiports. This shift in consumer priorities may pose challenges for the widespread adoption of VTOL aircraft and, consequently, the demand for vertiport services. Despite the economic challenges, technological advancements in the UAM sector continue. Companies involved in the vertiports market are innovating to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The recession has accelerated the need for cost-effective solutions, driving research and development efforts focused on creating more economical vertiport designs and operations.

