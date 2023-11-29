Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation Renews Comprehensive Risk Management Services Contract with CISO Global

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), a federal agency tasked with protecting the retirement security of more than 33 million Americans in single-employer and multiemployer pension plans, has renewed its PBGC Office of Benefits Administration (OBA) Information Systems Security Risk Management Services contract with leading managed cybersecurity and compliance provider CISO Global’s (NASDAQCM: CISO) wholly owned subsidiary TalaTek.



CISO Global’s subsidiary TalaTek will continue to support the management and oversight of OBA’s compliance and security requirements and its continuous monitoring program that is used to safeguard and protect PBGC’s critical systems and data.

“As a long-time PBGC partner, we look forward to continuing to help the agency protect its mission-critical operations and strengthen its data security,” said Baan Alsinawi, managing director of Strategy & Risk, CISO Global, and founder of TalaTek. “In today’s cyber risk environment, it is imperative that federal agencies continuously assess their enterprise environments based on a holistic approach to risk management. We will continue to deliver best-in-class solutions enabled by our team of experts.”

CISO Global will use its FedRAMP-accredited Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Software as a Service, TiGRIS, to deliver its services. TiGRIS is designed to automate and simplify the GRC process by translating compliance data into intuitive, quantitative risk metrics. This helps PBGC gain both visibility and control to make risk-based decisions prioritized with effective migration strategies across its organization.

About TalaTek

TalaTek, a wholly owned subsidiary of CISO Global, delivers governance, risk and compliance solutions with a focus on people, processes and technology. By defining governance through risk and compliance goals that are tied to business outcomes, the cybersecurity firm provides a secure foundation to strategically protect an organization’s data and meet ever-expanding regulatory compliance and audit requirements. Through TiGRIS, a FedRAMP-authorized software as a service, TalaTek simplifies GRC for business and government. Visit www.talatek.com for more information, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

