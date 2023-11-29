Hudson RPO APAC Receives the Prestigious 2023 SEEK SARA RPO of the Year Award in Australia

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSON), announced today that it has received the prestigious SEEK Annual Recruitment Awards (“SEEK SARA”) RPO of the Year award for 2023.



The SEEK SARA are a set of industry awards that recognize excellence, dedication, and innovation in the recruitment sector across Australia. Winners are hand-selected by an esteemed panel of industry leaders and executives. Criteria for the accolade include the promotion of clients' brands, implementation of innovative and efficient solutions, fostering effective business partnerships, and engaging candidates in meaningful ways.

Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO for Hudson RPO, noted, “We are honored to be recognized by SEEK in their annual SARA Awards as the 2023 RPO of the Year in Australia. This prestigious award is a testament to the outstanding relationships and innovative capabilities of our APAC Hudson RPO team, whose commitment to providing exceptional end-to-end recruitment solutions to our clients enables them to build the teams of tomorrow and drive business success.”

Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, added, “2023 has been a landmark year for Hudson RPO, and this fantastic SEEK SARA achievement follows our record #6 ranking on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of enterprise RPO leaders globally in addition to being recognized as #1 in APAC and #3 in EMEA. These accolades, grounded in extensive industry feedback and client surveys, reflect our dedication to excellence and innovation in talent solutions. We are incredibly proud of the work the Hudson RPO team has achieved this year, and we look forward to further shaping the future of talent.”

About Hudson RPO

Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable total talent solutions. At Hudson RPO, people, process, and technology come together to ignite transformative change at mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders around the globe to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success. Learn more at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) owns and manages Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions provider.

