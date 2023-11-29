NurExone Biologic Extends Spinal Cord Injury Therapy Portfolio With New RNA Sequences Promoting Healing and Regeneration

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (NRX.V) (the “Company” or “NurExone”) has recently unveiled laboratory tests of its secondary two proprietary sequences, representing a significant advancement in the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The biopharmaceutical company is using its biologically-guided exosome therapy ExoTherapy platform to expand its portfolio of products that will address spinal cord injuries and regeneration of neurons in other CNS indications.



In the latest development, NurExone has developed two selective small inhibiting RNA sequences (siRNA) that target and inhibit proteins within the Peri-Neural Network (PNN) complex (Fig. 1A). The breakthrough sequences, detailed in a patent application held by the Company, are built upon a scientifically validated strategy for enhanced neuronal regeneration via inhibition of the PNN complex. The Company believes that its innovative approach, using the Company’s ExoTherapy platform to deliver these RNA sequences, will overcome limitations of previous methods. This marks a potential for two new products in the Company’s portfolio. The promise of the Company’s new sequences is evident in Figures 1B-1C, where PNN is notably reduced post-treatment.

ExoPTEN, the Company’s first product under development, employs a distinct mechanism of action while sharing the same exosome-based drug delivery system. ExoPTEN has progressed to rat models, displaying regenerative properties and restoration of motor function, with human trials anticipated in the foreseeable future.

Dr. Nisim Perets, inventor of the new approach, comments, “Inhibiting the proteins responsible for constructing the PNN scaffolding may restore the inherent neuro-regenerative potential humans are born with. This could be a game-changer in the treatment of spinal cord injury.”

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone, adds, “Our scientific advancements and developments with the ExoTherapy platform are progressing rapidly, and the diversity of molecules in our arsenal will broaden our capacity to address neurological illnesses.”

Figure 1:

(A) Illustration of the extracellular Perineural network (PNN), highlighted in green.

(B) Immunohistology of one protein in the PNN in differentiated neuronal culture demonstrate that the new treatment on human neuronal culture successfully degraded the PNN.

(C) Quantification of one PNN building block protein that was successfully inhibited by the new treatment.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries. ExoTherapy was conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

