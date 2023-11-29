Deep Yellow Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SUBIACO, Western Australia, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced uranium developer, Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL & OTCQX:DYLLF) today announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer John Borshoff will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Monday 4 December 2023.

DATE: Monday 4 December 2023

TIME: 9.30am ET / 10.30pm Perth, Western Australia

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH



John will be available for 1x1 meetings following the presentation, on request.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Key Company Highlights

Delivering on vision - 5 years successfully establishing a Tier-1 uranium platform and next 5 years focusing on execution to production while further growing the global resource base.

Key competitive advantage of global diversity through project portfolio located in two Tier-1 mining jurisdictions - seen as a necessity by off-takers.

Led by a highly experienced uranium team with extensive knowledge across the operational lifecycle, offtake contracting and project finance complexities – proven mine builders.

Significant production capability - once in production, Deep Yellow will be the largest pure-play uranium producer on the ASX - production capacity +7Mlb p.a.

Huge exploration upside with potential to develop large scale, long-life projects.

Financially disciplined with strong governance.

Uranium market backdrop creating exceptional opportunities in the post-Fukushima supply reconstruction era and taking advantage of a bifurcated market.

Deep Yellow is on a pathway to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality and security of supply with geographic diversity of supply.

About Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow is establishing the right platform at the right time, underpinned by the successful execution of a dual-pillar growth strategy to build a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.

The Company’s portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company, and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects – flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in Mid CY24) and Mulga Rock, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.

Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio – Alligator River, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company’s strategy.

Led by a best-in-class team of proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. Deep Yellow is the best positioned uranium mid-cap globally and is on track to become a reliable and long-term producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Deep Yellow Limited

John Borshoff

Managing Director

Phone: +61 8 9286 6999

Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au

For further information on the Company and its projects, please visit the website at:

www.deepyellow.com.au

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com